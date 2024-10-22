7 breakfast mistakes that can sabotage your weight loss goals

Many breakfast options are loaded with sugar, which can spike your blood sugar and leave you feeling fatigued and hungry. Foods like sugary cereals, pastries, and flavoured yoghurt may taste delicious but can derail your weight loss efforts. Instead of sugary cereals, choose those with less than 5 grams of sugar per serving, or enjoy oatmeal topped with fresh fruit and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Unsweetened Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts is another breakfast option, or you might try a smoothie made with spinach, avocado, and unsweetened almond milk. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock