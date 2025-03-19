7 biotin-rich foods for radiant and healthy skin

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds, are packed with biotin and other healthy fats, making them great for your skin. The healthy fats in nuts help retain moisture in the skin and protect against dryness and irritation. They are also rich in antioxidants that fight off harmful free radicals, reducing the signs of ageing. A handful of nuts or seeds as a snack can keep your skin nourished and glowing. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock