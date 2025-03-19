7 biotin-rich foods for radiant and healthy skin

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a key nutrient that helps promote healthy skin, hair, and nails by supporting collagen production. However, if you want glowing skin, include these 7 biotin-rich foods into your diet.
Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds, are packed with biotin and other healthy fats, making them great for your skin. The healthy fats in nuts help retainmoisture in the skin and protect against dryness and irritation. They are also rich in antioxidants that fight off harmful free radicals, reducing the signs of ageing. A handful of nuts or seeds as a snack can keep your skin nourished and glowing. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sweet potatoes are a great source of biotin and are also rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for skin health. The biotin in sweet potatoes supports the production of collagen, helping to keep the skin firm and youthful. Plus, their high fibre content helps in detoxifying the body, which can prevent acne and breakouts. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Salmon is not just rich in biotin but is also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are excellent for keeping your skin hydrated and plump. These healthy fats reduce inflammationand prevent skin conditions like acne, eczema, and dry skin. Including salmon in your diet a couple of times a week can promote smoother, glowing skin while giving your body the biotin it needs. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocados are super healthy for skin. They contain biotin, healthy fats, and a variety of vitamins, including vitamin E, which is known to promote healthy skin. The combination of biotin and healthy fats in avocado helps lock moisture into the skin, keeping it soft and supple. Enjoy it spread on toast or add it to salads to support your skin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Broccoli is another vegetable packed with biotin. It is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins like C and K, which help in maintaining a clear skin tone and reducing the appearanceof wrinkles. The high fibre content in broccoli helps keep your digestive system healthy, which is essential for preventing skin issues like acne. Enjoy it steamed, roasted, or in a salad to add biotin to your diet. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Legumes, including lentils, beans, and chickpeas, are one of the best plant-based sources of biotin. They are also packed with protein and fibre, which help to keep your skin firmand clear. The biotin in legumes supports skin regeneration, promoting a youthful and healthy appearance. Adding legumes to your meals, whether in soups, salads, or curries, can keep your skin glowing. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock