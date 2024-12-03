10 biotin-rich foods to boost hair growth

Salmon is a nutrient-dense fish that can provide a significant amount of biotin, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D, which are essential for healthy hair growth. They may nourish hair follicles, improve scalp health, and reduce inflammation, which can promote hair growth. Salmon can also help in the formation of new hair follicles and encourage the development of thicker hair. This can strengthen hair strands, and reduce hair breakage and thinning. Consuming salmon regularly can not only promote hair growth but also prevent dryness and nourish your scalp for healthier hair overall. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock