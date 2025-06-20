International Yoga Day 2025: 7 easy yoga poses for weight loss

Warrior II strengthens the legs, tones the arms, and improves stamina. It also stretches the hips and inner thighs while building mental focus. Begin in a standing position, step your left foot back, and bend your right knee to a 90-degree angle. Extend your arms parallel to the floor, one in front and one behind you. Keep your gaze over your front hand. Hold the pose for 30 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat 2-3 times on each side. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock