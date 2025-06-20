International Yoga Day 2025: 7 easy yoga poses for weight loss

Yoga can be a gentle yet an effective way to support weight management. This International Yoga Day, try these 7 easy-to-do yoga poses for weight loss that help burn fat, tone muscles, and build strength.
The plank pose is simple but highly effective for building core strength and burning calories. It tones your abdomen, arms, and shoulders while improving endurance. To do this pose, start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core and hold the position for 30 seconds to a minute. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Boat pose works wonders for your core and improves balance. It also strengthens the hip flexors and spine while stimulating digestion. Sit on the mat with your legs extended in front. Lean back slightly and lift both legs off the ground, keeping them straight or slightly bent if needed. Raise your arms alongside your legs, palms facing in. Your body should form a V shape. Hold this pose for 30 seconds and repeat it 2-3 times. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chair pose is great for working the lower body, especially the thighs, calves, and glutes. It also increases heart rate, making it effective for burning calories. Stand tall with your feet together. Inhale and raise your arms overhead. As you exhale, bend your knees and lower your hips as if sitting in a chair. Keep your back straight and weight in your heels. Hold the pose for 30-45 seconds. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Warrior II strengthens the legs, tones the arms, and improves stamina. It also stretches the hips and inner thighs while building mental focus. Begin in a standing position, step your left foot back, and bend your right knee to a 90-degree angle. Extend your arms parallel to the floor, one in front and one behind you. Keep your gaze over your front hand. Hold the pose for 30 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat 2-3 times on each side. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cobra pose helps tone the belly, strengthen the spine, and stretch the chest. It also stimulates abdominal organs, which supports digestion and metabolism. Lie on your stomach withyour legs extended and palms placed under your shoulders. Inhale and slowly lift your chest off the floor by pressing into your palms. Keep your elbows slightly bent and shoulders relaxed. Look slightly upward and hold for 20-30 seconds before lowering down gently. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is a full-body stretch that strengthens the arms, legs, and core. It also boosts blood circulation, improves posture, and helps burn fat when held consistently. Start on yourhands and knees, then lift your hips upward to form an inverted V shape. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart. Stay in this pose for 30-60 seconds while breathing deeply. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Bridge pose targets the glutes, back, and thighs. It also helps in stimulating the thyroid gland, which plays a key role in metabolism. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Place your arms beside your body, palms facing down. As you inhale, lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes. Hold the pose for 20-30 seconds before gently lowering down. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock