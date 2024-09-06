National Nutrition Week: 7 best diets for weight loss

Many people believe that weight loss diets primarily focus on cutting back on meals and calories. While reducing intake is crucial, it is equally important to ensure you are following a healthy diet! This National Nutrition Week, know 7 best diets for weight loss.
If you are a fan of rich flavours and fresh ingredients, Mediterranean diet is the best option for you. It is based on the traditional eating habits of countries like Greece and Italy. This diet focuses on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and olive oil. This diet encourages you to eat a variety of foods, enjoy meals with others, and even have a glass of red wine. The key here is portion control and the focus on healthy fats and lean proteins, which keep you full longer and curb those pesky cravings. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Intermittent fasting (IF) is not so much about what you eat, but when you eat. The idea is to cycle between periods of eating and fasting. One popular method is the 16/8 approach,where you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window. Another is the 5:2 method, where you eat normally for five days and significantly reduce your calorie intake on the other two days. IF can be effective for weight loss because it helps control your calorie intake, and when you eat fewer meals, you are less likely to overeat. Plus, fasting can help regulate your insulin levels, making it easier for your body to burn fat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The dietary approach to stop hypertension (DASH) was initially designed to lower blood pressure, but it is also good for weight loss. This diet focuses on fruits, vegetables, leanproteins, and whole grains while limiting the intake of sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats. What is great about DASH is its flexibility—it is more about making healthy food choices than following a rigid plan. Since it focuses on nutrient-rich foods, it will make you feel full and satisfied, making it easier to stick to in the long run. It is particularly good for people who want to improve their heart health while losing weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Going vegan is about more than just avoiding animal products—it is about embracing a plant-based lifestyle. This diet is packed with fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and grains,which are naturally low in calories and high in fibre, making it a great choice for weight loss. By cutting out meat, dairy, and eggs, you also eliminate a lot of saturated fats. Make sure, you are also adding foods rich in protein and essential nutrients like B12 and iron to avoid the risk of deficiency. The vegan diet can be highly effective, especially if you focus on whole, unprocessed foods rather than vegan junk food. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The ketogenic (keto) diet is all about shifting your body into a fat-burning mode called ketosis. This is done by drastically reducing your carb intake and increasing your fat consumption. The typical breakdown is about 70-75 percent fat, 20-25 percent protein, and 5-10 percent carbs. Since your body burns fat for energy instead of carbs, the keto diet can lead to rapid weight loss. It is crucial to plan your meals carefully to ensure you are getting all the nutrients you need while staying in ketosis. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The pescatarian diet is a great option if you want the benefits of a vegetarian diet but are not ready to give up seafood. This diet includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts, along with fish and seafood as the primary sources of protein. Fish, particularly fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for heart health and can help reduce inflammation. Since the diet is plant-based and includes lean protein, it is effective for weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you are looking to build muscle while shedding fat, a high-protein, low-carb diet might be the best diet for you. This diet focuses on foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, and dairy, along with non-starchy vegetables. By reducing your carb intake, your body is forced to use fat as its primary energy source, similar to the keto diet. Protein helps keep you full, supports muscle growth, and burns more calories during digestion. This diet is effective for weight loss, especially for those who combine it with regular strength training. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock