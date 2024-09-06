National Nutrition Week: 7 best diets for weight loss

Intermittent fasting (IF) is not so much about what you eat, but when you eat. The idea is to cycle between periods of eating and fasting. One popular method is the 16/8 approach, where you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window. Another is the 5:2 method, where you eat normally for five days and significantly reduce your calorie intake on the other two days. IF can be effective for weight loss because it helps control your calorie intake, and when you eat fewer meals, you are less likely to overeat. Plus, fasting can help regulate your insulin levels, making it easier for your body to burn fat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock