7 best detox water recipes to burn belly fat
Detox water helps remove toxins from the body and boost metabolism, making it easier to burn fat faster. Try these 7 refreshing detox water recipes to stay in shape, hydrated and healthy.
Lemon water
Lemon water is an all-time favourite! Drinking a glass of it in the morning on an empty stomach works like magic to burn belly fat. Lemons are rich in vitamin C and act as a natural detoxifier. It helps hydrate the body, boost digestion, and support fat breakdown. Plus, it is incredibly easy to make, just squeeze half a lemon into warm water and sip slowly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fennel water
Feeling bloated? Fennel seeds are the best solution. Fennel water not only aids digestion but also helps reduce water retention, both of which can help reduce belly fat. Soak 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds overnight in a glass of water. Strain and drink it the next morning. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fenugreek water
Also known as methi water, this humble kitchen ingredient packs a powerful punch. Fenugreek seeds help regulate blood sugar levels and boost metabolism—crucial for effective fat loss. It also helps suppress appetite and promote the feeling of fullness. Just soak 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in warm water overnight. Strain it and drink it on an empty stomach. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cumin water
Cumin, or jeera, is one of the best remedies for healthy digestion. Cumin water helps reduce bloating, improves gut health, and enhances fat breakdown. To make it, boil 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds in water for 5–10 minutes, then let it cool and drink it warm. It is light and incredibly soothing on the stomach. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cinnamon and peppermint water
This combo does not just taste amazing, but it works wonders. Cinnamon stabilizes blood sugar levels and curbs cravings, while peppermint soothes digestion and bloating. Boil a stick of cinnamon and a few fresh mint leaves in water. Sip it warm or let it cool and drink it as detox water. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Tulsi and ginger water
When digestion and immunity go hand-in-hand, fat loss becomes easier. Tulsi (holy basil) is known for its stress-reducing properties, and ginger fires up your metabolism. Brew both in hot water for 5–7 minutes, strain, and enjoy. This tea also helps fight inflammation and improves gut health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
CFC tea
This ancient Ayurvedic recipe is the combination of three powerful seeds that detox your body, support digestion, and reduce belly fat. Boil 1 teaspoon each of coriander, fennel, and cumin seeds in 2 cups of water until it reduces a bit. Strain and sip warm. It is calming, grounding, and works best as a daily detox. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock