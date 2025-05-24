5 benefits of putting one teaspoon of ghee in coffee
From Rakul Preet Singh to Kriti Sanon, there are many celebrities who love ghee coffee, also called bulletproof coffee. But why are they so obsessed with it? Know 5 health benefits of putting one teaspoon of ghee in coffee—your perfect morning boost!
Ghee coffee is just regular coffee with a teaspoon of ghee added to it. Ghee is a type of clarified butter made by slowly heating butter to remove the milk solids, making it pure and rich. It's been used in Indian cooking and traditional medicine since a long time. Ghee coffee became popular after some celebrities started drinking it. People say it is healthy because it combines the goodness of both ghee and coffee. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Ghee is full of healthy fats, especially butyrate, which supports gut health. It also contains fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which are important for strong bones, clear skin, and good eyesight. Putting ghee in coffee can provide a quick boost of these essential nutrients, especially if you tend to skip breakfast or eat light in the morning. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Another benefit of putting ghee in coffee is improved digestion. If you often feel bloated or uncomfortable after meals, butyric acid found in ghee can support healthy digestion and reduce inflammation in the gut. It also supports regular bowel movements and is a great way to push your digestion and energy when consumed in the morning. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Believe it or not, putting a spoonful of ghee in coffee might help you fight off illnesses. The healthy fats and vitamins in ghee support the immune system, especially vitamin A, which helps the body fight infections. Additionally, ghee is rich in antioxidants that prevent radical damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Many women who put ghee in coffee report that it helps relieve menstrual cramps. That is because ghee helps reduce inflammation and hormonal imbalance. So, try a warm cup of ghee coffee in the morning to manage menstrual cramps and make that time of the month a little easier to handle. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It might sound strange that something made from butter can help with cholesterol, but it is true! Ghee contains good fats that can help increase HDL (good cholesterol) and may lower LDL (bad cholesterol). But the key is moderation! Ghee, when taken in small amounts, like a teaspoon a day in your coffee, can support heart health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Brew your usual cup of coffee, add one teaspoon of pure ghee, and stir or blend it well until it becomes creamy. You do not need sugar or milk, just the richness of ghee to make your coffee both healthy and delicious. Try it and see how this simple trick can boost your health! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock