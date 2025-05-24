5 benefits of putting one teaspoon of ghee in coffee

Ghee coffee is just regular coffee with a teaspoon of ghee added to it. Ghee is a type of clarified butter made by slowly heating butter to remove the milk solids, making it pure a nd rich. It's been used in Indian cooking and traditional medicine since a long time. Ghee coffee became popular after some celebrities started drinking it. People say it is healthy because it combines the goodness of both ghee and coffee. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock