7 surprising benefits of prunes and how to eat this superfood
Prunes or dried plums are one of the most underrated superfoods you can include in your daily diet. Loaded with essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants, these sweet little fruits can do wonders for your body. Know the benefits of prunes and some easy, healthy ways to enjoy them!
Prunes are a good source of iron, which is essential for the production of red blood cells. Iron deficiency is a common cause of anemia, especially among women. It can lead to symptoms such as tiredness, breathlessness, irritability and weak immunity. Eating prunes regularly can help improve your iron levels naturally and reduce fatigue. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Did you know that prunes are rich in antioxidants? These antioxidants help fight free radicals in the body, which are responsible for premature ageing. The high content of vitamin C in prunes supports collagen production, which keeps your skin firm, smooth, and youthful. Plus, the beta-carotene in prunes helps maintain a healthy glow. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Prunes are surprisingly good for your bones. They contain boron, vitamin K, and potassium—nutrients that are crucial for bone health. A study published in the Osteoporosis International journal suggests that eating prunes regularly may help improve bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Hair fall can be caused by nutrient deficiencies, and prunes are packed with iron, zinc, and vitamin B—these are essential nutrients for better hair health. These nutrients help strengthen hair follicles, improve blood circulation to the scalp, and promote healthy hair growth. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Prunes contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol levels. They also help regulate blood pressure due to their high potassium content. Due to these benefits, eating prunes can help keep your heart health in check and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
While prunes are sweet, they cannot cause weight gain if consumed in moderation. In fact, their fibre content keeps you full for longer and reduces the risk of unnecessary snacking, supporting weight loss. They also help control blood sugar levels, preventing sudden spikes and crashes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Do you often experience digestive issues such as constipation? Try prunes. They are rich in dietary fibre and contain a natural laxative called sorbitol, which helps ease digestion and promote regular bowel movements. This superfood also contains phenolic compounds, which act as antioxidants and improve digestion. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
There are many simple and healthy ways to add prunes to your daily diet. You can soak 4–5 prunes in water overnight and eat them in the morning for better digestion. Add chopped prunes to your oatmeal, yoghurt, or smoothie for a healthy breakfast. They also pair well with salads, trail mix, homemade energy bars and even smoothies. You can also pair prunes with a handful of nuts or seeds for a filling midday snack. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock