7 surprising benefits of prunes and how to eat this superfood

There are many simple and healthy ways to add prunes to your daily diet. You can soak 4–5 prunes in water overnight and eat them in the morning for better digestion. Add chopped prunes to your oatmeal, yoghurt, or smoothie for a healthy breakfast. They also pair well with salads, trail mix, homemade energy bars and even smoothies. You can also pair prunes with a handful of nuts or seeds for a filling midday snack. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock