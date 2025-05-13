7 surprising benefits of prunes and how to eat this superfood

Prunes or dried plums are one of the most underrated superfoods you can include in your daily diet. Loaded with essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants, these sweet little fruits can do wonders for your body. Know the benefits of prunes and some easy, healthy ways to enjoy them!

1 /7 Prevents anemia

Prunes are a good source of iron, which is essential for the production of red blood cells. Iron deficiency is a common cause of anemia, especially among women. It can lead to symp toms such as tiredness, breathlessness, irritability and weak immunity. Eating prunes regularly can help improve your iron levels naturally and reduce fatigue.

2 /7 Reduces signs of ageing

Did you know that prunes are rich in antioxidants? These antioxidants help fight free radicals in the body, which are responsible for premature ageing. The high content of vitamin C in prunes supports collagen production, which keeps your skin firm, smooth, and youthful. Plus, the beta-carotene in prunes helps maintain a healthy glow.

3 /7 Helps to deal with osteoporosis

Prunes are surprisingly good for your bones. They contain boron, vitamin K, and potassium—nutrients that are crucial for bone health. A study published in the Osteoporosis Internat ional journal suggests that eating prunes regularly may help improve bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women.

4 /7 Prevents hair loss

Hair fall can be caused by nutrient deficiencies, and prunes are packed with iron, zinc, and vitamin B—these are essential nutrients for better hair health. These nutrients help st rengthen hair follicles, improve blood circulation to the scalp, and promote healthy hair growth.

5 /7 Improves heart health

Prunes contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol levels. They also help regulate blood pressure due to their high potassium content. Due to these bene fits, eating prunes can help keep your heart health in check and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

6 /7 Supports weight loss

While prunes are sweet, they cannot cause weight gain if consumed in moderation. In fact, their fibre content keeps you full for longer and reduces the risk of unnecessary snacking , supporting weight loss. They also help control blood sugar levels, preventing sudden spikes and crashes.