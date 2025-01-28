6 fermented foods benefits to aid digestion, lose weight and more
Apart from probiotic-rich foods, naturally fermented foods may also help strengthen your gut microbiome. Not only this, they can also lower your risk of certain diseases such as heart disease. Know 6 health benefits of fermented foods.
One of the most notable benefits of fermented foods is that they serve as rich sources of probiotics and prebiotics. Common fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and miso are naturally loaded with probiotics, which can promote a healthy balance of good bacteria in the digestive system. On the other hand, prebiotics are non-digestible fibres found in foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and tempeh, which help nourish and support the growth of beneficial bacteria, maintaining overall gut health. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
The fermentation process breaks down food into simpler compounds, making it easier for the body to absorb nutrients. Furthermore, the probiotics found in fermented foods promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which in turn support the overall digestive system by preventing bloating, gas, and constipation. Kimchi and sauerkraut, in particular, are rich in fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and helps regulate bowel movements. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
A healthy gut means a healthy immune system. Since fermented foods such as kimchi, kefir, and miso can help regulate the gut’s immune responses and protect against harmful pathogens, they can boost immunity. Additionally, fermented foods are often packed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K2 in sauerkraut and vitamin B12 in tempeh, which also support the body’s defense systems. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fermented foods can also contribute to weight loss and weight management. The fermented foods help balance the gut microbiome, which has been shown to influence metabolism, fat storage, and appetite regulation. Foods like kimchi, kombucha, and tempeh are low in calories and high in fibre, which can promote feelings of fullness and help reduce overall calorie intake. Additionally, fermented foods help improve digestion and nutrient absorption, which can contribute to weight loss. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Many fermented foods, such as miso, tempeh, and kimchi, are rich in nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and fibre, all of which help regulate blood pressure and maintain cardiovascular health. Fermented dairy products like yoghurt and kefir have also been shown to reduce cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease. So, make sure your diet contains fermented foods. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Agreed or not, your gut health is linked with your mental health. Since fermented foods play a key role in improving gut health, they may also support mental health. A healthy gut microbiota can influence neurotransmitter production, including serotonin, a chemical that regulates mood, sleep, and anxiety levels. Regular consumption of fermented foods can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and manage stress. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fermented foods, such as kefir, kimchi, buttermilk, yogurt, sauerkraut, kombucha, cottage cheese, tempeh, natto, miso, and even beer and wine, have been consumed for their flavours and health benefits. These foods are prepared through a process in which microorganisms like bacteria, yeasts, and molds break down food into simpler compounds. This converts carbs such as starch and sugar into alcohol or acids, making the products more delicious. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock