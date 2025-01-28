6 fermented foods benefits to aid digestion, lose weight and more

One of the most notable benefits of fermented foods is that they serve as rich sources of probiotics and prebiotics. Common fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and miso a re naturally loaded with probiotics, which can promote a healthy balance of good bacteria in the digestive system. On the other hand, prebiotics are non-digestible fibres found in foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and tempeh, which help nourish and support the growth of beneficial bacteria, maintaining overall gut health. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock