7 benefits of cat-cow pose and how to perform Marjariasana
Feeling stiff or stressed? The cat-cow pose might be just what your body needs! This gentle yoga flow not only stretches your spine but also calms your mind and improves posture. Know 7 benefits of cat-cow pose and how to perform it.
One of the primary benefits of the cat-cow pose is improved flexibility in the spine. By switching between the two positions, you help stretch and strengthen the muscles along your back and neck. The deep stretches that occur in both the cat and cow positions release tension, increase flexibility in the spine, and improve shoulder and chest strength. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you are someone who experiences chronic back pain, the cat-cow pose can provide significant relief. This gentle move helps to loosen tight muscles and encourages proper alignment in your spine. By alternating between arching and rounding your back, you stretch the lower back, release tension in the upper back, and improve posture. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yoga poses like cat-cow are known for their calming effects. The slow, controlled movements and focused breathing during this pose encourage mindfulness, calming the mind and reducing the physical effects of stress. It is a great way to promote relaxation and get rid of worries and negative thoughts instantly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Not just the spine, but the cat-cow pose also benefits your overall body posture. By engaging the core and lengthening the spine, you are training your body to hold itself in a more upright, balanced position throughout the day. Over time, this can help prevent slouching and improve your overall posture. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Though cat-cow is a simple movement, it requires engaging your core muscles for stability. As you alternate between arching and rounding your back, it strengthens the deep core muscles, including the transverse abdominis and multifidus. This can help maintain better posture, balance and spinal alignment. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The gentle movement of the cat-cow pose can stimulate your abdominal organs, improving digestion and encouraging the movement of food through your digestive tract. This can help relieve bloating, constipation, and other digestive discomforts, making it one of the best yoga poses for those who are struggling with digestive issues. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The cat-cow pose involves maintaining the breath with movement, which helps improve coordination. The flow between the two positions encourages smooth transitions, allowing your body and mind to work together. This practice promotes a sense of mindfulness and body awareness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
To perform the cat-cow pose, begin in a tabletop position with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Keep your spine straight, and look down to keep your neck neutral. As you inhale, arch your back and drop your belly toward the floor while lifting your head and tailbone up, coming into the cow position. This will stretch the chest and increase the curve in the lower back. On the exhale, round your back up toward the ceiling, tuck your chin to your chest, and draw your belly button inward to engage your core, coming into the cat position. Continue to move between these two positions, ensuring that the movement is smooth and your body stays aligned.