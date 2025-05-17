7 benefits of cat-cow pose and how to perform Marjariasana

To perform the cat-cow pose, begin in a tabletop position with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Keep your spine straight, and look down to keep your neck neutral. As you inhale, arch your back and drop your belly toward the floor while lifting your head and tailbone up, coming into the cow position. This will stretch the chest and increase the curve in the lower back. On the exhale, round your back up toward the ceiling, tuck your chin to your chest, and draw your belly button inward to engage your core, coming into the cat position. Continue to move between these two positions, ensuring that the movement is smooth and your body stays aligned.