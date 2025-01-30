6 potential benefits of 6-6-6 walking routine

The 6-6-6 walking routine is a simple but powerful way to boost your health. This routine includes walking for a total of 60 minutes, either at 6 AM or 6 PM—whichever fits your sch edule best. Before you start, you need to warm up for 6 minutes, and after your walk, you have to follow a 6-minute cool-down session. It is a flexible walking style that offers a range of health benefits. When done regularly, it helps you stay fit, boost metabolism, and improve your mental health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock