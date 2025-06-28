Why is everyone obsessed with matcha tea? 5 benefits and a simple recipe

Making matcha tea at home is simple and takes just a few minutes. Start by sifting 1 teaspoon of matcha powder into a cup or bowl to remove any lumps. Then, add about 2 tablespoons of hot water, not boiling. Use a bamboo whisk or a regular small whisk to mix it in a zigzag motion until it becomes frothy. Once it is smooth, add more hot water or milk, depending on your taste. Enjoy it warm or cold to gain all the benefits matcha tea has to offer you. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock