Why is everyone obsessed with matcha tea? 5 benefits and a simple recipe

Matcha tea, which has powerful antioxidant properties, can be part of a balanced diet. Wondering how to make matcha tea at home? Here is a simple recipe. Also, know the benefits of drinking this healthy beverage.
Matcha is nothing but a bright green, finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves. Unlike regular green tea, you consume the whole powdered leaf, making matchaa powerful source of antioxidants, especially catechins like EGCG. It also contains a gentle dose of caffeine, giving you a steady energy boost without the jitteriness that is often associated with coffee. With its earthy flavour and vibrant colour, matcha tea is becoming everyone's favourite. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Making matcha tea at home is simple and takes just a few minutes. Start by sifting 1 teaspoon of matcha powder into a cup or bowl to remove any lumps. Then, add about 2 tablespoonsof hot water, not boiling. Use a bamboo whisk or a regular small whisk to mix it in a zigzag motion until it becomes frothy. Once it is smooth, add more hot water or milk, depending on your taste. Enjoy it warm or cold to gain all the benefits matcha tea has to offer you. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Matcha tea may support heart health by lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Its high antioxidant content, especially catechins, can reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation. Regularly drinking matcha tea as part of a healthy lifestyle may lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Matcha is rich in catechins, particularly EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a powerful antioxidant known to boost metabolism. It increases thermogenesis, the body's process of burning calories to produce heat, which helps mobilize stored fat. The natural caffeine in matcha also acts as a natural appetite suppressant, reducing cravings and supporting weight loss efforts. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Drinking matcha tea may promote gut health by supporting the balance of good bacteria in your digestive system. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe digestive issues and reduce bloating. Additionally, the antioxidants in matcha support overall gut lining health, which is crucial for proper digestion and nutrient absorption. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Matcha provides a clean, steady boost of energy without the jittery feeling often caused by coffee. It contains a combination of caffeine and L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calm alertness and focus. This unique duo helps you feel energized and mentally sharp for hours without a crash. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Matcha tea is packed with antioxidants and polyphenols that may help manage blood sugar levels. It can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, both of which are important for people with diabetes. By lowering oxidative stress, a key factor in diabetes complications, matcha may support better blood sugar control. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock