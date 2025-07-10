6 anti-inflammatory foods for weight loss
Weight loss is not just about counting calories—it is also about managing inflammation. Chronic inflammation can disrupt hormone balance, slow metabolism, and contribute to the accumulation of stubborn fat. Here are 7 anti-inflammatory foods to get rid of it.
Fatty fish
Salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower inflammation and promote fat burning. These healthy fats balance hormones and can improve insulin sensitivity, both of which play a key role in weight management. Including fatty fish in your meals a few times a week can benefit your heart, brain, and joints. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are loaded with antioxidants and fibre. The compounds in berries help fight inflammation and oxidative stress, which can lead to fat storage. Their natural sweetness can also satisfy sugar cravings, making them one of the healthy snacks. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Broccoli
This green vegetable belongs to the cruciferous family and contains sulforaphane, a plant compound with powerful anti-inflammatory effects. It is also low in calories and rich in fibre, helping you stay full while improving digestive health. Whether steamed, roasted, or added to a stir-fry, broccoli is a weight-loss-friendly veggie. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is another cruciferous veggie that is full of inflammation-fighting compounds like glucosinolates. It is also super beneficial because you can use it as a low-carb substitute for rice, mash, or even pizza crust. Low in calories and high in nutrients, it is perfect for anyone trying to lose weight without feeling hungry. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Walnuts
Walnuts are a great source of plant-based omega-3 fats and antioxidants, both known to lower inflammation. While they are calorie-dense, a small handful can help curb hunger, balance blood sugar, and support brain function. Add them to salads, oatmeal, or simply enjoy as a midday snack. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Garlic and spices
Garlic does not just add flavour, but it contains sulfur compounds like allicin that have strong anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting effects. Pair it with turmeric, the golden spice known for its active compound curcumin. Together, they can help reduce inflammation and may even support fat loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock