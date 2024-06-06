7 animal-inspired yoga poses for fitness and fun

Are you bored with following your regular yoga routine? Give these 7 animal yoga poses a try to stay fit and healthy. These poses not only help in maintaining physical fitness by improving flexibility, strength, and balance but also promote relaxation.
Butterfly pose (Titli asanas) is a seated pose that gently opens the inner thighs, hips, and groin, improving flexibility and promoting relaxation. It may help tone the lower bodyand improve digestion. As it stretches and engages lower back muscles, this pose helps deal with back pain issues. This pose is especially beneficial for women because it helps improve reproductive health as well. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The cat-cow pose includes a gentle flow between two poses that warms up the spine, relieves tension in the back and neck, and improves posture and balance. It improves flexibilityin your spine and strengthens and stretches muscles around the neck, shoulders, and spine. Not only this, it massages and stimulates organs in the belly, like the kidneys and adrenal glands. What's more? This pose is a great way to get rid of back pain. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cobra pose is a rejuvenating backbend that opens the chest, shoulder blades, neck, and collar bones. When performed correctly, it can improve spinal posture and help relieve stress. By improving blood circulation in your body, this pose is also known to lower back pain and inflammation caused by chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. This pose is also good for improving the sleep cycle. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This pose offers a myriad of benefits for both the body and the mind. It opens up the chest, shoulders, and throat, reducing the effects of slouching and sitting for extended periods. It stretches your chest muscles which facilitates deeper breathing, improving lung capacity and oxygen intake. Moreover, it can alleviate tension in the neck and shoulders, relieving stiffness and discomfort. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Downward dog is a staple pose in many yoga sequences, such as Surya Namaskar, and is a great way to build core strength. It provides a full-body stretch and strengthens key musclegroups, especially around the arms and legs. It is an ideal pose for bone strengthening and relieving tension in the spine. If you practice it regularly, this pose can also improve overall flexibility. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Camel pose is a backbend that stretches the entire front of the body, including the chest, abdomen, and quadriceps, while also improving spinal flexibility. It also stimulates theorgans in the abdomen and neck and improves digestion. While it may even strengthen quadricep muscles and tone glutes, people with sensitive knees should avoid this pose. Overall, it is the best pose to stay fit and healthy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Eagle pose enhances balance, coordination, and concentration by engaging multiple muscle groups, including the legs, arms, and core. This posture also stretches the shoulders, upper back, and thighs, promoting flexibility and mobility in these areas. Additionally, it promotes a sense of calm and focus, reducing stress and anxiety while enhancing overall mind-body awareness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock