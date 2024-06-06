7 animal-inspired yoga poses for fitness and fun

The cat-cow pose includes a gentle flow between two poses that warms up the spine, relieves tension in the back and neck, and improves posture and balance. It improves flexibility in your spine and strengthens and stretches muscles around the neck, shoulders, and spine. Not only this, it massages and stimulates organs in the belly, like the kidneys and adrenal glands. What's more? This pose is a great way to get rid of back pain. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock