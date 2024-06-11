7 abdominal exercises to reduce belly fat

Bicycle crunches work your entire core, with a special focus on muscles such as the rectus abdominis and the obliques. This helps tone and slim your waist. Lie on your back with yo ur hands behind your head, lift your legs off the ground, and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle. Bring your right elbow towards your left knee while straightening your right leg, then alternate, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee. Be careful and avoid pulling on your neck.