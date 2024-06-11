7 abdominal exercises to reduce belly fat

If you're aiming to trim your tummy fast, it is crucial not to overlook exercises that engage all your core muscles. Find out 7 highly effective abdominal exercises for belly fat that can help you have a leaner waistline.
Bicycle crunches work your entire core, with a special focus on muscles such as the rectus abdominis and the obliques. This helps tone and slim your waist. Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, lift your legs off the ground, and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle. Bring your right elbow towards your left knee while straightening your right leg, then alternate, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee. Be careful and avoid pulling on your neck.
Planks are an excellent exercise for the entire core, including the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, and obliques. Start in a push-up position with your forearms on the ground, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core and hold the position for as long as possible, avoiding letting your lower back sag.
Russian twists target the obliques and help improve your body strength. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat, leaning back slightly while keeping your back straight.Hold your hands together or a weight in front of you, and twist your torso to the right, then to the left. Keep your core engaged throughout the exercise. This will strengthen your spine muscles while helping fat burn.
Flutter kicks are an effective exercise targeting the lower abdominal muscles and hip flexors, ideal for building core strength and endurance. To perform flutter kicks, lie on yourback with your legs extended. Place your hands under your hips for support and lift your legs a few inches off the ground. Keeping your legs straight, alternate lifting and lowering each leg in a rapid, fluttering motion without letting your feet touch the floor. This will not only enhance abdominal strength but also tone your abdominal area.
Jumping lunges are a dynamic exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves while providing a cardiovascular workout. To perform jumping lunges, start in a standard lunge position with one foot forward and the other back, both knees bent at 90 degrees. Push off the ground, switching legs mid-air, and land softly in a lunge with the opposite foot forward. It will improve lower body strength, metabolism, and cardiovascular fitness.
Mountain climbers target the core while also providing a cardiovascular workout. Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Bring your right knee towards yourchest, then quickly switch legs, bringing your left knee towards your chest. This will increase your strength in your core muscles and increase your heart rate, leading to belly fat reduction.
Leg raises target the lower abs, which can be a challenging exercise. However, this exercise is one of the perfect ways to reduce belly fat in a shorter time. Lie on your back withyour legs straight and place your hands under your hips for support. Lift your legs towards the ceiling while keeping them straight, then slowly lower your legs back down without touching the floor. Avoid arching your back and move slowly to maximise your muscle strength.