Top 6 protein powders for weight loss and muscle gain

Protein powder is a convenient way to boost your protein intake, especially if you are trying to lose weight or build muscle. It helps repair muscles after workouts, supports fat l oss, and keeps you feeling full longer. Not only this, daily intake of protein powder can boost immunity, which can help improve heart, skin and brain health. So, whether you are an athlete or just trying to stay fit, protein powder is an easy way to meet your daily nutrition goals. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock