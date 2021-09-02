5 healthy foods celebs and nutritionists swear by

Be it divas or nutritionists, each and everyone puts in efforts to try to become the best version of themselves. Since nutrition plays a huge part, we've got you 5 top healthy foods suggested by them to keep your health on track.
Healthy snacking sometimes seems an impossible task. But it is time to go nuts about fox nuts or makhanas! According to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, makhana is an Indian superfood and an easy snacking option because it is high in fiber, low in Glycemic Index, gluten-free, rich in protein, and what's more? It contains fewer calories! Image courtesy: Shutterstock
To satiate your cravings, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals a perfect dessert recipe - a watermelon banana sorbet! Add frozen watermelon and banana to a mixer with a few sprigs of basil. Blend it well. Now freeze the mixture for five hours and it's ready. This refreshing, fruity and healthy treat, is vegan and a great snack for kids too. Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Ever wonder what ganne ka juice can do for your health? Well, according to Kareena Kapoor's dietician Rujuta Diwekar, sugarcane juice is a natural remedy for scores of problems. Itis rich in antioxidants, iron, magnesium, calcium, and other electrolytes which help your body fight infection and boost immunity. In fact, Ayurveda also suggests sugarcane juice as a remedy for jaundice. Image courtesy: Shutterstock
You abstain from ghee because you think you may put on weight. Well, once actress Rakul Preet revealed that she consumes ghee daily. Though ghee is rich in fat, it contains high concentrations of monounsaturated Omega-3, and these healthy fatty acids support a healthy heart and cardiovascular system. Interestingly, CLA (conjugated Linoleic Acid) found in ghee may help reduce excessive weight gain. Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Do you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan includes rice in her diet? Well, this is revealed by her dietician. Most of us are worried about eating rice, especially if we're dieting. ButKareena broke the myth that celebs cut down on rice. In fact, rice helps to maintain a healthy weight, protects against chronic diseases, is easy to digest, and is a gluten-free food. Image courtesy: Shutterstock