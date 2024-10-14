Turmeric milk is a ‘golden’ home remedy to fight acne!

Turmeric milk has many benefits for skin, including keeping acne at bay. To enjoy the benefits of turmeric milk for skin, learn how to make it at home.

Turmeric milk, often called “golden milk” or haldi doodh, is a traditional beverage made by combining milk with turmeric, a yellow spice known for its medicinal properties. Many people drink it to boost immunity, and alleviate cold symptoms. It also offers anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and healing benefits. Its therapeutic effects are closely tied to its active compound called curcumin. Among its many health benefits, turmeric milk can also be used to get rid of acne and support skin health, according to my mom. So, we asked an expert about using turmeric milk for skin.

What are the benefits of turmeric milk for skin?

Whether consumed internally or applied externally, turmeric milk is good for skin. Here’s how it can help:

1. Acne control

Turmeric may help deal with skin conditions such as acne, as it contains curcumin, according to a 2016 review published in Phytotherapy Research. “Turmeric has antibacterial properties that target Propionibacterium acnes, the bacteria that cause acne,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It also has anti-inflammatory effects that can help reduce the size of pimples and control excess oil production. “Drinking a glass of turmeric milk or using it as a homemade face mask can help prevent breakouts, and maintain clearer skin,” says the expert.

2. May prevent premature ageing

Antioxidant capacity of milk is due to sulfur containing vitamins A, E, carotenoids, and enzyme systems, as per research published in Lipids in Health and Disease in 2019. Curcumin has antioxidant activity that can help in reducing oxidative stress levels, as per research published in the Antioxidants journal in 2020. It can help neutralise harmful free radicals, which are molecules responsible for skin damage and premature ageing. Free radicals are often generated from sun exposure, pollution, and stress. By fighting these molecules, turmeric milk can help protect the skin from oxidative stress, and prevent premature ageing.

3. May reduce dark spots

The curcumin in turmeric is known for its ability to inhibit melanin production, which is the pigment responsible for dark spots, sunspots and hyperpigmentation. Milk consists of lactic acid, so if you apply it, it may help to lighten sunspots. “Regular consumption or topical application of turmeric milk can lighten scars, sunspots, and age spots, resulting in a more even skin tone and a healthy, radiant glow,” says the expert.

4. May help in wound healing

The topical application of curcumin is effective in wound healing, as per research published in Pharmaceutics in 2022. Also, cow’s milk has beneficial effects on wound healing, as per research published in the International Journal of Surgery in 2018. For skin suffering from acne scars or other minor injuries, applying turmeric milk can speed up the skin’s natural healing process and diminish the appearance of scars over time.

5. Moisturises skin

Milk is a rich source of lactic acid, which is a mild exfoliant that can gently remove dead skin cells. It also contains proteins and fats that nourish and hydrate the skin, keeping it soft, supple, and smooth. “Regular use of turmeric milk can improve the skin’s moisture retention and elasticity,” says Dr Malhotra.

6. Soothes skin

Turmeric milk is highly beneficial for soothing irritated or inflamed skin. The combination of turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties and milk’s cooling effect makes it an effective remedy for calming sunburns, and reducing itching. Its gentle, natural properties make it suitable for sensitive skin types as well.

How to make turmeric milk?

You can apply turmeric milk directly to your skin, but drinking turmeric milk works internally, allowing your body to absorb curcumin’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. “Drinking this beverage can improve overall health, including skin health. It can reduce inflammation, boost the immune system, and enhance the detoxification processes,” says the expert.

For drinking:

Heat one cup of milk (any variety, including cow’s milk or plant-based).

Add ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder or take raw turmeric.

Add a pinch of black pepper and stir well to enhance curcumin absorption.

Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, strain then enjoy turmeric milk warm.

For topical application:

Mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of turmeric powder with milk to form a smooth paste.

For dry skin, consider adding a teaspoon of honey or yogurt for extra hydration.

Apply the paste to clean skin and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water and pat dry.

What are the side effects of using turmeric milk for skin?

There are many benefits of turmeric milk, but watch out for its potential side effects as well.

Turmeric has a strong yellow pigment that can temporarily stain the skin, especially on lighter skin tones. So, use a gentle cleanser or oil after rinsing off the turmeric mask.

Some people may have allergic reactions to turmeric or milk, resulting in redness, irritation, or a rash.

For people with sensitive or dry skin, turmeric can sometimes cause further dryness or irritation when used in excess.

While rare, some people may experience increased sensitivity to the sun after using turmeric. So, follow it up with sunscreen while using turmeric topically.

Ingesting turmeric milk is typically safe, but overconsumption can lead to gastrointestinal issues like nausea or diarrhea.

Turmeric milk may help to combat acne as well as moisturise and soothe skin. You can either use it as a face mask or drink turmeric milk to reap its benefits.