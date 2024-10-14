Turmeric milk is a ‘golden’ home remedy to fight acne!

Turmeric milk, often called “golden milk” or haldi doodh, is a traditional beverage made by combining milk with turmeric, a yellow spice known for its medicinal properties. Many people drink it to boost immunity, and alleviate cold symptoms. It also offers anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and healing benefits. Its therapeutic effects are closely tied to its active compound called curcumin. Among its many health benefits, turmeric milk can also be used to get rid of acne and support skin health, according to my mom. So, we asked an expert about using turmeric milk for skin.
Whether consumed internally or applied externally, turmeric milk is good for skin. Here’s how it can help:
Turmeric may help deal with skin conditions such as acne, as it contains curcumin, according to a 2016 review published in Phytotherapy Research. “Turmeric has antibacterial properties that target Propionibacterium acnes, the bacteria that cause acne,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It also has anti-inflammatory effects that can help reduce the size of pimples and control excess oil production. “Drinking a glass of turmeric milk or using it as a homemade face mask can help prevent breakouts, and maintain clearer skin,” says the expert.
Antioxidant capacity of milk is due to sulfur containing vitamins A, E, carotenoids, and enzyme systems, as per research published in Lipids in Health and Disease in 2019. Curcumin has antioxidant activity that can help in reducing oxidative stress levels, as per research published in the Antioxidants journal in 2020. It can help neutralise harmful free radicals, which are molecules responsible for skin damage and premature ageing. Free radicals are often generated from sun exposure, pollution, and stress. By fighting these molecules, turmeric milk can help protect the skin from oxidative stress, and prevent premature ageing.
The curcumin in turmeric is known for its ability to inhibit melanin production, which is the pigment responsible for dark spots, sunspots and hyperpigmentation. Milk consists of lactic acid, so if you apply it, it may help to lighten sunspots. “Regular consumption or topical application of turmeric milk can lighten scars, sunspots, and age spots, resulting in a more even skin tone and a healthy, radiant glow,” says the expert.
The topical application of curcumin is effective in wound healing, as per research published in Pharmaceutics in 2022. Also, cow’s milk has beneficial effects on wound healing, as per research published in the International Journal of Surgery in 2018. For skin suffering from acne scars or other minor injuries, applying turmeric milk can speed up the skin’s natural healing process and diminish the appearance of scars over time.
Milk is a rich source of lactic acid, which is a mild exfoliant that can gently remove dead skin cells. It also contains proteins and fats that nourish and hydrate the skin, keeping it soft, supple, and smooth. “Regular use of turmeric milk can improve the skin’s moisture retention and elasticity,” says Dr Malhotra.
Turmeric milk is highly beneficial for soothing irritated or inflamed skin. The combination of turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties and milk’s cooling effect makes it an effective remedy for calming sunburns, and reducing itching. Its gentle, natural properties make it suitable for sensitive skin types as well.
You can apply turmeric milk directly to your skin, but drinking turmeric milk works internally, allowing your body to absorb curcumin’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. “Drinking this beverage can improve overall health, including skin health. It can reduce inflammation, boost the immune system, and enhance the detoxification processes,” says the expert.
For drinking:
For topical application:
There are many benefits of turmeric milk, but watch out for its potential side effects as well.
Turmeric milk may help to combat acne as well as moisturise and soothe skin. You can either use it as a face mask or drink turmeric milk to reap its benefits.
