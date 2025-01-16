Looking for a remedy for acne scars? Try sandalwood and saffron face masks

Sandalwood and saffron come with many skin benefits such as soothing inflammation and reducing hyperpigmentation. Check out these ways to use it as a home remedy for acne scars.

Almost everyone who has had acne at some point in their lives knows that dealing with acne isn’t the most difficult part. It is the scars that they leave behind that can be challenging to get rid of. However, while acne scars might be stubborn, they might not require a shelf full of pricey products. Your kitchen cupboard contains several organic ingredients such as sandalwood and saffron that can be combined as an effective remedy for acne scars. My mom swears by this mix of sandalwood and saffron and the combination has been a part of traditional beauty regimens for ages. This homemade mask offers a gentle, natural approach to fading blemishes and revealing a more radiant look.

What are acne scars?

Acne scars are skin marks caused by the healing of severe or inflammatory acne outbreaks. “Acne blemishes can cause scars by penetrating deep into the skin and damaging the underlying tissues. The body attempts to repair the damage by producing collagen, a protein that provides structural support for the skin,” says an Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. However, collagen production can be either excessive or insufficient, resulting in various forms of scars. But don’t worry, check out a simple and effective home remedy for acne scars that can bring you results in no time.

Is sandalwood and saffron an effective remedy for acne scars?

Yes, sandalwood and saffron have long been used in Ayurvedic medicine due to their potential skin-soothing properties and as an efficient remedy for acne scars. Sandalwood has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which may help soothe inflamed skin and minimise acne-related redness, as found in a study published by Research Gate. Saffron, which is high in antioxidants, as found in a study published in the journal Antioxidants, may help reduce skin tone and lessen the appearance of hyperpigmentation, which is common after acne.

How to use sandalwood and saffron as a remedy for acne scars?

Here are 5 easy and effective ways to use sandalwood and saffron as a home remedy for acne, as suggested by the expert.

1. Classic sandalwood and saffron mask

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

2-3 strands of saffron

2 teaspoons of milk or rose water.

Instructions:

Soak saffron in milk or rose water for 15 minutes.

Add sandalwood powder to the saffron-infused liquid and mix well to form a

smooth paste. Apply evenly on the cleansed face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry and follow with moisturiser.

2. Sandalwood, saffron, and turmeric mask

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon sandalwood powder

2-3 strands of saffron

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons of yoghurt.

Instructions:

Soak saffron in yoghurt for 15 minutes.

Add sandalwood powder and turmeric powder to the yoghurt and mix well.

Apply evenly on the cleansed face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry and follow with moisturiser.

3. Sandalwood, saffron, and honey mask

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

2-3 strands of saffron

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of rose water.

Instructions:

Soak saffron in rose water for 15 minutes.

Add sandalwood powder and honey to the saffron-infused rose water and mix well.

Apply evenly on the cleansed face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry and follow with moisturiser.

4. Sandalwood, saffron, and almond oil mask

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

2-3 strands of saffron

1 teaspoon of almond oil

1 teaspoon of rose water

Instructions:

Soak saffron in rose water for 15 minutes.

Add sandalwood powder and almond oil to the saffron-infused rose water and mix well.

Apply evenly on a cleansed face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry and follow with moisturiser.

5. Sandalwood, saffron, and multani mitti mask

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

2-3 strands of saffron

1 teaspoon of multani mitti (Fuller’s Earth)

2 teaspoons of rose water.

Instructions:

Soak saffron in rose water for 15 minutes.

Add sandalwood powder and Multani Mitti to the saffron-infused rose water and mix well.

Apply evenly on a cleansed face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry and follow with moisturiser.

Note:

Always do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any new face mask to rule out any allergies.

Avoid applying the mask to broken or irritated skin.

Wash your hands thoroughly before and after applying the mask.

Store any leftover mask in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Most importantly, consult with your healthcare provider before including these ingredients as a remedy for acne scars.

Related FAQs Is it ok to apply saffron and sandalwood face masks every day? It's generally not recommended to apply sandalwood and saffron face masks every day. While both ingredients have potential skin benefits, daily use could lead to over-drying or irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin. By when you can see results after applying sandalwood and saffron face masks? Visible results may vary depending on individual skin type and the severity of scarring. Some people may notice a slight improvement in skin tone and texture within a few weeks of regular use (2-3 times a week). However, significant scar reduction may take several months of consistent application.