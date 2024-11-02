Makhana benefits for skin: My mom says fox nuts can help you look younger

Makhana benefits the skin in numerous ways. It can reduce the signs of ageing and help you get youthful and radiant skin.

Fox nut or Makhana benefits run way beyond just making your bones stronger. Turns out these small white snacks are great for skin care as well. My mom says these seeds can be made into DIY face masks and scrubs by adding common kitchen ingredients such as honey and vinegar. These seeds of the lotus plant can slow down the ageing process, helping you look younger. Not only does this help to preserve youthful skin, but it can also give you a beautiful glow, and make your skin more firm and supple. All you need is a few weeks or regular use for you to notice a difference.

What is makhana?

Makhana, also known as lotus seeds or fox nuts, is a unique and nutritious food that has been consumed in India for centuries. Derived from the seeds of the Euryale ferox plant, makhana is harvested from freshwater lakes and ponds. These seeds are then dried, processed, and often roasted to create the crunchy, white puffs that we commonly recognise, as found in a study published in the journal Scientia Horticulturae.

It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in various culinary practices, both sweet and savoury. It can be enjoyed as a standalone snack, added to curries, stir-fried, or even incorporated into desserts. Beyond its culinary uses, it is known for its numerous health benefits. It is a low-calorie, high-protein food that is rich in essential minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Additionally, makhana is a good source of antioxidants, which help protect the body from oxidative stress. Besides consumption, it can also be made into DIY scrubs and face masks that can help slow down ageing.

Makhana benefits: Can it reduce signs of ageing?

This seed is a nutritional powerhouse that offers a range of benefits for skin. Here’s how it contributes to youthful skin:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Makhana is high in antioxidants, which work as nature’s anti-aging mechanism. These antioxidants help to neutralise dangerous free radicals, as found in a study published in the Pharma Innovation Journal. Free radicals are unstable chemicals that can damage skin cells and speed up the ageing process. By neutralising these harmful radicals, it helps to protect your skin from oxidative stress, resulting in youthful and radiant skin. Also, because it contains antioxidants, it can protect collagen, a crucial protein responsible for skin suppleness and firmness. Makhana protects collagen from oxidative stress, which helps prevent the formation of premature wrinkles and fine lines, ensuring that your skin retains its youthfulness.

2. High in vital amino acids

Makhana is rich in vital amino acids. A study published in the journal Food Production, Processing and Nutrition, states that these are important for preserving youthful skin. Among these amino acids, glutamine serves as a precursor to proline, an essential building block of collagen, the protein responsible for skin suppleness and firmness. It promotes collagen synthesis, which improves skin suppleness and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, giving you a more youthful appearance. Makhana’s amino acids not only increase collagen formation, but they also help to keep your skin hydrated. This hydration reduces the appearance of dryness and fine wrinkles, leaving your skin plump and luminous.

3. Rich in mineral

Makhana is a mineral-rich powerhouse that promotes healthy, glowing skin. “It has a lot of magnesium, which helps with blood circulation. When blood flows freely, your skin obtains an adequate supply of oxygen and nutrients, resulting in a healthy and beautiful skin,” says Ayurvedic expert Dimple Jangda. In addition to magnesium, it is high in potassium, a mineral required for good fluid balance throughout the body, including the skin. Adequate hydration is essential for plump, youthful-looking skin. Potassium helps the skin maintain moisture, which reduces the skin dryness and fine wrinkles.

How to use makhana to lower the signs of ageing?

To make full use of the incredible makhana benefits for skin, here are some simple DIY recipes to help reduce signs of ageing.

1. Hydrating makhana face mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of roasted makhana powder

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

Mix all ingredients into a smooth paste.

Apply evenly to your face and neck.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

2. Brightening makhana face mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of roasted makhana powder

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

Fix all ingredients into a smooth paste.

Apply evenly to your face and neck.

Leave on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

3. Exfoliating makhana scrub

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of roasted makhana powder

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Method:

Mix all ingredients together.

Gently massage onto your face and neck in circular motions.

Rinse with warm water.

4. Astringent makhana toner

Ingredients:

1 cup of roasted makhana

2 cups of water

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

Method:

Boil makhana in water for 10-15 minutes.

Strain the liquid and let it cool.

Add apple cider vinegar.

Store in a spray bottle and use daily.

Side effects makhana DIYs

While these DIYs are generally safe and beneficial for most people, there are a few potential side effects of makhana to be aware of:

Allergic reactions : While makhana benefits are immense, some people may be allergic to lotus seeds, which can lead to skin irritation, redness, or other allergic reactions. If you have a history of nut or seed allergies, it’s advisable to conduct a patch test before applying makhana-based products to your skin.

: While makhana benefits are immense, some people may be allergic to lotus seeds, which can lead to skin irritation, redness, or other allergic reactions. If you have a history of nut or seed allergies, it’s advisable to conduct a patch test before applying makhana-based products to your skin. Skin sensitivity : Certain ingredients used in makhana DIYs, such as lemon juice or honey, can be irritating to sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin, it is best to do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying the mask to your entire face.

: Certain ingredients used in makhana DIYs, such as lemon juice or honey, can be irritating to sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin, it is best to do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying the mask to your entire face. Excessive use: Overusing makhana-based products, especially exfoliating scrubs, can irritate the skin and strip it of its natural oils. It is recommended to use these products 2-3 times a week to avoid over-exfoliation.

To minimise the risk of side effects, it is important to use fresh, high-quality ingredients and perform a patch test before applying any new product to your skin. If you have any concerns or underlying skin conditions, it’s always best to consult with a dermatologist for personalised advice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When can you expect to see results after using makhana DIYs?

The time it takes to see results from makhana DIYs can vary depending on several factors, including your skin type, consistency of use, and overall skin health. However, you may start noticing subtle improvements within a few weeks of regular use.

2. How many days should we use these DIYs on our face?

You can use these makhana DIYs two times a week for optimal results. However, if you have sensitive skin, it is advisable to start with once a week and gradually increase the frequency as your skin adjusts.