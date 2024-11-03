Drinking kombucha tea can soothe your stomach woes, says my mom

Drinking Kombucha tea for digestion is a natural way to improve your gut health. Know how it helps in giving your stomach problems a rest.

Tired of being bloated and uncomfortable? A bubbly, fermented beverage might be the solution to your digestive problems. Drinking Kombucha tea for digestion is an excellent home remedy, suggested by my mother. Recently, this home remedy has also been gaining popularity due to its ability to soothe the gut and enhance overall digestive health. This tangy elixir is made by adding a specific cultured bacteria to sweetened tea. The drink is great for managing gastrointestinal issues as well as overall gut health. However, since sugar or honey is added during the fermentation process, it can lead to weight gain. Hence, consumption in moderation is the key to unlocking its benefits.

What is kombucha tea?

Kombucha is a fermented tea that is made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast to sweetened tea. The yeast feeds on the sugar in the tea, producing a tangy, effervescent beverage with a slightly vinegary flavour, as found in a study published in the journal Chinese Herbal Medicine. It is rich in probiotics, beneficial bacteria that can help to improve digestive health and support overall well-being. It also contains a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Kombucha tea for digestion: How does it work?

Kombucha tea is renowned for its potential digestive benefits. It is a natural source of probiotics due to the fermentation process by which it is made, states a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. “These beneficial bacteria help to restore balance to your gut microbiome, which is essential for optimal digestion. By promoting a healthy gut environment, it can alleviate common digestive issues like bloating, gas, and constipation,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani. During fermentation, beneficial bacteria and yeast (collectively known as a SCOBY) break down sugars in the tea, producing a variety of acids, gases, and enzymes. These byproducts create a unique flavour and texture, but they also contribute to the probiotic content of it. The live and active cultures in it can help populate your gut with healthy bacteria, promoting digestive health and overall well-being.

How to make kombucha tea at home?

Here is an easy kombucha tea recipe for you to follow.

Ingredients:

Black or green tea bags

Sugar

A SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast)

A wide-mouth glass jar

A clean cloth or coffee filter

Method:

Steep your chosen tea bags in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Let it cool completely before adding the SCOBY.

Add the sugar to the cold tea and stir until dissolved.

Carefully place the SCOBY into the jar, ensuring it is fully submerged in the tea.

Cover the jar with a clean cloth or coffee filter to allow air to circulate while preventing contaminants from entering.

Place the jar in a dark, warm place (around 70-75°F or 21-24°C) for 7-10 days.

The fermentation time can vary depending on temperature and desired flavour.

After the desired fermentation time, taste the kombucha. If it is too tart, you can add a sweetener like honey or fruit juice. Once you are satisfied with the flavour, carefully pour the kombucha into clean bottles, leaving some of the liquid in the jar with the SCOBY.

For a more flavourful and fizzy kombucha, you can add fruit, herbs, or spices to the bottled kombucha and let it ferment for an additional 1-2 days.

Note: Always sanitise your equipment to prevent contamination. Store your finished kombucha in the refrigerator to stop the fermentation process.

The first batch of kombucha can take a little longer to ferment, as the SCOBY needs to establish itself. Once you have a healthy SCOBY, subsequent batches should ferment more quickly.

Kombucha tea for digestion: When to drink it?

The best time to drink kombucha for digestion is based on your tolerance and preferences. Some people believe that drinking it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning is beneficial because it helps key nutrients enter the gut more efficiently. However, if you have a sensitive stomach, begin by drinking it with breakfast and gradually incorporate it into your regimen. It can also be consumed prior to, during, or following eating. Including it before or during a meal may promote digestion and maybe lower hunger, and consuming it after a supper might help break down food and relieve digestive discomfort. Finally, the optimal time to consume kombucha is when it fits into your daily routine and makes you feel most at ease.

Is it safe to drink kombucha tea everyday?

Yes, drinking you can drink kombucha tea for digestion everyday. But it needs to be consumed in moderation. It can improve digestion by promoting a healthy gut microbiome. However, it is important to listen to your body and adjust your intake. If you experience any discomfort, discontinue it. And it is always best to consult your doctor, before incorporating this fermented tea into your daily routine.

Other benefits of kombucha tea

Here are other ways it helps you stay healthy

1. High in antioxidant

It is rich in antioxidants thanks to the fermentation process. “During fermentation, the bacteria and yeast in the SCOBY produce various compounds, including polyphenols and organic acids, which are known for their antioxidant properties,” says Jeswani. Antioxidants help neutralise harmful free radicals, which can contribute to cell damage and chronic diseases, thereby boosting immune system. The specific antioxidants found in kombucha can vary depending on the type of tea used and the fermentation conditions.

2. Helps in weight loss

Kombucha may indirectly aid in weight management due to its potential benefits for gut health and digestion. “Probiotics found in it can help improve gut microbiota balance, which has been linked to weight management,” says Jeswani. A healthy gut microbiome can support digestion, nutrient absorption, and metabolism, all of which are important factors in weight control. Additionally, the antioxidants in it may help reduce inflammation, which has been associated with weight gain. However, it is important to note that this tea alone is not a magic weight loss solution. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and overall healthy lifestyle are essential for sustainable weight management.

Side effects of kombucha tea

While drinking kombucha tea for digestion is generally considered safe for most people, excessive consumption or certain other factors can lead to some side effects:

Digestive issues : While drinking the tea for digestion can be beneficial, initially you might experience digestive problems, such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea. This is often due to the fermentation process and the introduction of new bacteria to the gut.

: While drinking the tea for digestion can be beneficial, initially you might experience digestive problems, such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea. This is often due to the fermentation process and the introduction of new bacteria to the gut. Sugar content : Kombucha is often sweetened with sugar or honey during the fermentation process. This can contribute to weight gain and other health problems.

: Kombucha is often sweetened with sugar or honey during the fermentation process. This can contribute to weight gain and other health problems. Interactions with medications : If you have certain medical conditions or are taking medications, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before consuming kombucha, as it may interact with some medications.

: If you have certain medical conditions or are taking medications, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before consuming kombucha, as it may interact with some medications. Allergic reactions: Some people may be allergic to the ingredients used in kombucha, such as tea or sweeteners.

It is important to consume kombucha in moderation and choose brands that use natural sweeteners and avoid excessive sugar content. If you experience any adverse effects, it’s best to discontinue consumption and consult with a healthcare professional.