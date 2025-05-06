Rosemary and cloves: Try my mom’s go-to remedy to boost hair growth

Hair loss can be distressing, so you may look for various ways to tackle it. Apart from stopping it, you can consider using rosemary and cloves for hair growth.

Rosemary is a fragrant herb often used in cooking and perfumes, but did you know it might help your hair grow too? When combined with cloves, it creates a simple home remedy believed to promote stronger, shinier hair. My mom swears by this natural duo, saying it helps boost blood circulation to the scalp and improves nutrient flow to hair follicles. Are you wondering how to use it? All you have to do is mix rosemary and cloves for hair growth. This simple remedy could be your next go-to for healthier hair. And if you are still unsure, read what an expert has to say about this DIY remedy for hair growth.

What are the benefits of cloves for hair?

Before finding out whether to use rosemary and cloves for hair growth or not, check out the benefits of cloves for hair:

Cloves are a kitchen ingredient that can be beneficial for your hair due to their antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant properties. Cloves is one of the richest sources of phenolic compounds such as eugenol, according to research published in the Asian Pacific Journal Of Tropical Biomedicine. “This compound helps improve scalp circulation, which ensures better nutrient delivery to the hair follicles. This can result in stronger, healthier hair growth and reduced hair loss,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

They help to cleanse the scalp, reduce dandruff, and prevent fungal infections, creating a healthy environment for hair to thrive.

The high antioxidant content also helps neutralise free radicals, which can otherwise damage hair follicles.

Regular use of clove-infused treatments, such as oils or rinses, may help strengthen the hair shaft while also improving shine.

What are the benefits of rosemary for hair?

Rosemary is among the most effective natural herbs for promoting hair health.

It is widely known to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, which helps rejuvenate hair follicles and encourages hair regrowth. Rosemary oil can aid in hair growth, as per research published in Scientific African. “One of the key benefits of rosemary is its ability to inhibit DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone linked to hair loss, especially in cases of androgenetic alopecia,” says the expert.

The herb has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which can help to maintain a clean, irritation-free scalp. This reduces issues like dandruff and scalp acne.

Regular use of rosemary oil for hair can improve hair thickness, texture, and shine. It also strengthens the hair shaft, which can help in reducing breakage and development of split ends.

Should you use rosemary and cloves for hair growth?

It is good to combine rosemary and cloves for hair growth. Rosemary boosts blood circulation to the scalp and inhibits DHT, while cloves contribute by cleansing the scalp and enhancing follicular strength. Cloves consist of properties that contribute to a healthy scalp and boost hair growth, according to a study published in the Journal of Herbmed Pharmacology.

“Both the ingredients are rich in antioxidants, which protect the scalp and hair from oxidative stress. The anti-inflammatory properties of both herbs help soothe scalp irritation and promote a healthier environment for follicles to regenerate,” says Dr Malhotra. Additionally, their antifungal and antibacterial actions reduce the risk of infections and dandruff, both of which can come in the way of hair growth.

How to use rosemary and cloves for hair growth?

You can use clove oil with rosemary oil. Here are some more ways to use rosemary and cloves for hair growth:

1. Herbal hair rinse or tonic

Boil a tablespoon each of dried rosemary leaves and cloves in 2 or 3 cups of water.

Let it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, cool, strain, and store in a spray bottle.

“This natural hair rinse can be applied directly to the scalp after shampooing or used as a leave-in tonic,” suggests the expert.

2. Infuse oils

Soak rosemary and cloves for hair growth in 2 to 3 tablespoons of coconut or olive oil for 7 to 10 days in a dark, cool place.

Strain well then apply the infused oil to your scalp 2 to 3 times a week.

Be gentle while massaging the oil so that it can stimulate your scalp.

3. DIY hair mask

Blend a few cloves and a tablespoon of rosemary powder with two tablespoons of aloe vera or yoghurt.

Apply this DIY hair mask once a week to nourish your tresses from root to tip.

What are the side effects of using rosemary and cloves for hair growth?

Using rosemary and cloves for hair growth is generally safe, but there may be a few side effects:

If you plan on using clove oil, remember that it can cause skin sensitivity or burning sensations, as it is highly concentrated.

Those with bleached or colour-treated hair should do a patch test, as herbal infusions may alter colour.

When used in oil form, clove or rosemary may cause itchiness, redness, or dryness, especially if not diluted properly.

Using rosemary and cloves for hair growth? Make sure to keep them away from your eyes, as they can cause severe irritation.

You can use rosemary and cloves for hair growth, but perform a patch test first. This combination may cause irritation or lead to a burning sensation. Also, opt for professional medical care in cases of severe hair loss instead of just relying on home remedies.

Related FAQs What are the essential oils good for hair growth? Peppermint oil invigorates the scalp and increases blood flow, supporting follicle health. Lavender oil promotes hair growth and reduces stress, which can contribute to hair loss. Tea tree oil fights dandruff and keeps the scalp clean with its antibacterial properties. Can you leave rosemary and cloves for hair growth overnight? Yes, leaving rosemary and clove treatments overnight can be very beneficial, as it gives the active compounds more time to penetrate the scalp and nourish the follicles. However, this depends on the form of application. When using infused oil, it is safe and effective to apply it overnight and wash it off in the morning.