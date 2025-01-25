Honey is an effective home remedy for loose motions, says my mom

When it comes to home remedies for loose motions, consuming honey can help give you instant results. However, make sure to do so with the right precautions.

Loose motion can be uncomfortable especially when you have to step out of the house. Last week, when I unfortunately found myself in a similar spot, I asked my mom how I could stop loose motions quickly, and she suggested honey. I soon discovered that honey is one of the best home remedies for loose motions. Certain honey concoctions give immediate relief from loose motions, are also good for digestion, and can help solve other related problems. However, consuming excessive honey can be counter-productive as well as it can act as a laxative. If you are wondering how to use honey for loose motions, here are some tips you should know.

Honey for loose motions: Does it help?

Loose motions or diarrhea isa condition where a person experiences frequent bowel movements with loose or watery stools. Thanks to its natural antimicrobial and soothing properties, honey can be an effective remedy for loose motions or diarrhoea. Honey contains compounds with antibacterial properties that can help combat harmful bacteria in the gut, which may contribute to diarrhoea. Besides this, it can help calm inflammation and irritation in the digestive tract, reducing discomfort.

Honey also contains natural electrolytes and sugars as well as trace amounts of minerals, which can help keep you hydrated and increase your energy levels. It can promote healthy digestion and balance gut flora, this is important if you are experiencing loose motions. Therefore adding honey in home remedies for loose motions can help give you great results.

How to use honey in home remedies for loose motions

There are many ways that honey concoctions can be used as home remedies for loose motions. Here is how to use honey as an treatment for diarrhoea:

1. Honey with warm water

Mixing honey with warm water is one of the most effective home remedies for loose motions. Diarrhoea or loose motions often lead to dehydration due to the continous loss of essential electrolytes. “However, when we mix honey in warm water, this drink acts as a natural source of sugar and some minerals,” explains dietician Garima Goyal. This can help out bodies in rehydration. Besides this, warm water further soothes the digestive tract, ensuring better absorption of fluids.

How to make it: Mix 1-2 teaspoons of honey in a glass of warm water and drink it 2-3 times a day.

2. Honey and lemon

Adding some lemon juice to honey is also one of the most effective home remedies for loose motions. It can work well to rehydrate the body and soothe the stomach. A study, published in the IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science, states that lemon juice had the potential to inhibit pathogenic bacteria that cause diarrhoea.

How to make: Mix a teaspoon of honey with a few drops of lemon in warm water.

3. Honey and cinnamon

A mixture of honey and cinnamon also has many benefits for digestion, making this concoction one of the best home remedies for loose motions. A study, published in the journal Food & Function, observed that cinnamon intake relieves diarrhoea symptoms through metabolic changes due to changes in intestinal microbial groups. This is thanks to its anti-inflammatory ingredients such as coumarin, cinnamaldehyde, and cinnamic acid.

How to make: Take a cup of warm, not boiling, water. Add the ground cinnamon and stir until it dissolves. Mix in the raw honey and stir well.

4. Honey with ginger

One of the best home remedies for loose motions would be one where you can mix honey and ginger. A study, published in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, states that ginger may help reduce pain and stool changes in IBS (Irritable bowel syndrome). Ginger helps bring down inflammation and eases digestive discomfort.

How to make: Mix a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of grated ginger.

5. Honey and banana

Drizzling a few drops of honey on a banana is also one of the most-followed home remedies for loose motions. There are many foods for diarrhoea, banana being one of the best ones when it comes to resolving loose motions and other digestive problems. Bananas contain pectin, which helps absorb excess fluid in the intestines. They are also easy to digest, which makes them perfect for loose motions.

How to make: Pair honey with mashed banana.

How to use honey safely?

While honey can be a valuable addition to many home remedies for loose motions, it is important to use it in the right way to avoid any side effects. Here are some of the precautions that one must take while using honey in home remedies for loose motions.

Make sure you are not giving honey to infants under one year of age, as it may contain spores of Clostridium botulinum, which can cause infant botulism. While using honey for home remedies for loose motions, use the version which is raw and organic. Processed honey may lose some of its beneficial properties. Don’t use adulterated or low-quality honey as it may contain additives or contaminants. Some people who are allergic to honey might experience symptoms such as hives, swelling, difficulty breathing, or anaphylaxis. If your are adding honey to home remedies for loose motions which already contain other ingredients such as cinnamon or lemon, use them in moderation to avoid irritation or unwanted side effects. Be careful while mixing ingredients as there are many harmful honey combinations. Don’t mix honey with boiling water, as high heat can destroy its beneficial enzymes and nutrients. Use warm or room-temperature water instead. Honey can have an impact on your blood sugar levels. Diabetics should use honey cautiously and monitor their blood sugar closely. Please consult a doctor before using honey.

These combinations provide a natural and gentle way to manage loose motions while helping restore digestive balance. If symptoms persist for more than 48 hours or are accompanied by severe dehydration or blood in stools, consult a healthcare provider.

Related FAQs How often can I take honey for loose motions? You can safely consume honey 2–3 times a day if you are experiencing loose motions. However, if symptoms persist beyond 48 hours, consult a healthcare provider. Can honey worsen loose motions? Yes, that can happen as well. Excessive consumption of honey can worsen symptoms of diarrhoea in some cases due to its high sugar content. Use it in moderation (1–2 teaspoons at a time).