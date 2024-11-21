Honey and turmeric can help you lose weight, says my mom

Honey and turmeric can aid in shedding kilos by boosting metabolism, reducing inflammation, and controlling appetite. know how it can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Your diet forms the backbone of your weight loss regime, and including the right foods can bring you rapid results. Consuming honey and turmeric can also help in losing weight, says my mom. This natural remedy is an excellent way to get rid of the extra kilos in no time. Honey is a natural sweetener with a low glycemic index and can help control blood sugar as well as suppress cravings. This prevents overeating. On the other hand, turmeric is well known for its ability to increase metabolism and reduce inflammation. The two can be combined in various forms such as flavoured milk, tea or even rice, and can help you reach your fitness goals quicker.

Weight loss benefits of honey and turmeric

Honey and turmeric, a powerful combination, may substantially assist in weight loss efforts. Turmeric contains powerful anti-inflammatory qualities, particularly those derived from its component curcumin, which helps in combating chronic inflammation associated with obesity, as found in a study published in the journal Biofactors. It also increases metabolism, aids in fat digestion, and controls appetite hormones.

Similarly, honey is a herbal sweetener with a low glycemic index that regulates your insulin levels, minimising temptations, and bingeing, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. It can help reduce hunger by giving constant energy. “While these substances have potential effects, they should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet, sufficient exercise, and enough sleep to achieve the best weight loss outcomes,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

How to eat honey and turmeric for weight loss?

Here are easy and effective ways to incorporate honey and turmeric into your diet for potential weight loss benefits:

1. Golden milk

A popular Ayurvedic beverage, it is a soothing and nutritious drink that can be consumed before bedtime. To make it, gently reheat your favourite milk or any plant-based milk. A teaspoon of turmeric powder, a dash of black pepper to aid in the absorption of curcumin, the active ingredient, and a drizzle of honey for sweetness. This calming combination can help with digestion, reduce inflammation, and promote a good night’s sleep. The anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric, along with the calming effects of honey, can help soothe your body and mind, preparing you for a restful sleep.

2. Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea is a delicious and revitalising drink. Simply soak one teaspoon of turmeric powder in a cup of boiling water. Once the spice has been absorbed into the water, add a squeeze of lemon for a tangy touch and a spoonful of honey. This delicious beverage can be consumed throughout the day to help enhance your metabolism. Curcumin, the main component in it, can help your body burn calories more efficiently. Plus, the warmth of the tea can relax your digestive system, while the lemon can promote digestion. Sipping this drink can gently stimulate your metabolism and potentially reduce cravings, making it an excellent addition to your weight loss quest.

3. Honey-turmeric dressing

Dress up your salads, roasted veggies, or grilled chicken with a flavourful and nutritious homemade dressing. Simply combine honey, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and a bit of turmeric powder. The honey adds a touch of sugar content, the lemon juice adds sharpness, and the olive oil makes it smooth and creamy. Turmeric powder not only gives a brilliant golden tint to the dressing, but it also contains anti-inflammatory effects. This simple but tasty dressing is an excellent way to improve the taste of your meals while reaping the benefits of these nutritious ingredients.

4. Turmeric-infused smoothies

Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder to your favourite fruit or vegetable smoothie for a colourful and healthy boost. Turmeric not only improves the visual attractiveness of your smoothie, but it also adds a subtle earthy flavour that complements a wide range of fruits and vegetables. This easy addition could help you achieve your weight loss objectives. So, the next time you make a smoothie, try adding a pinch of turmeric for a colourful and nutritious beverage.

5. Honey-turmeric oatmeal

Start your day off right with a bowl of warm, comforting oatmeal. To give it a golden twist, add a sprinkle of turmeric powder, a powerful antioxidant known to boost metabolism and reduce inflammation. Top it off with a drizzle of honey that can help regulate blood sugar levels. This delicious and healthy meal will keep you full and satisfied for hours, reducing snacking and cravings. The mix of complex carbs from oats, anti-inflammatory benefits from turmeric, and the consistent release of energy from honey make it an ideal choice for a healthy and energising start to the day.

6. Turmeric rice

Cook your rice with a pinch of turmeric powder and a teaspoon of honey. This simple addition can infuse your meal with antioxidants and natural sweetness, making it a delicious and nutritious choice. This flavourful and nutritious rice dish might serve as a good dessert when on a stringent fitness regime. However, make sure to have this in moderation.

Remember, while this combination can be beneficial for shedding extra kilos, they are not magic solutions. A well-rounded meal plan, frequent physical activity, and proper sleep are essential for long-term weight loss. However, consulting a healthcare expert might be beneficial for people with underlying medical conditions.

Side effects honey and turmeric

While honey and turmeric are generally safe for most people, excessive consumption or certain underlying health conditions can lead to side effects.

Some people may experience mild digestive issues like diarrhoea, nausea, or stomach upset, especially at higher doses.

Turmeric can interact with blood-thinning medications, increasing the risk of bleeding.

In rare cases, people may develop allergic reactions to turmeric, such as skin rashes or difficulty breathing.

Excessive consumption of honey can lead to spikes in glucose levels, especially in people with diabetes.

Some people may be allergic to honey, experiencing symptoms like hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is it ok to eat honey and turmeric for weight loss every day?

Yes, it is normally safe to consume honey and turmeric in moderation. However, it is important to talk with a healthcare expert, particularly if you have underlying health issues or are using medications. While these vital ingredients can help with reducing weight, they should be combined with a well-balanced meal plan and regular workout to achieve the best benefits.

2. When is the best time to eat honey and turmeric to lose weight?

The optimal time to consume honey and turmeric for weight loss varies. Some people prefer to take it first thing in the morning with warm water to increase metabolism. Others find it advantageous to have it before bedtime in the form of golden milk, which helps digestion and reduces inflammation. Finally, the optimal timing varies on personal preferences and lifestyle.