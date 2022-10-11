Looking for home remedies for ear infection? Try castor oil and mustard oil

Both castor oil and mustard oil are great home remedies for ear wax as well as ear infections. Let's find out why you should try it too.

Ear infections can lead to itchy, painful ears and are tricky to resolve. Water can get trapped in the ear while showering, or even lead to ear mites due to ear wax. While our grandmothers and mothers often recommend putting oil in the ear, is it really safe to do so? In Indian households, using mustard oil to treat minor ear issues is a frequent practice. In fact, castor oil is another popular home remedy for ear infections that is used to alleviate symptoms in addition to mustard oil. Here’s what the doctors have to say about it.

Is mustard oil okay to put in your ear?

My mom recommends a mixture of mustard oil and castor oil to treat ear infections. Clinical endocrinologist Dr Samudrika Patil and Ayurveda expert Dr Pooja Bhingarde weigh in on this home remedies for ear infection. Dr Bhingarde says, “Mustard oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that cures basic elements such as infection of the ear. Additionally, it softens the ear wax and helps the ear wax to puff up. After this, it can be easily removed. So, you can use 5 drops in each ear to maintain the health of ears. However, people having ear issues should consult a doctor first before try out any home remedies for ear infections.”

Is it safe to use castor oil to clean ears?

When it comes to home remedies for ear infections, aastor oil can do wonders for your ears. It is extremely safe when you put it in the ears as it is a laxative and lubricant that allows removing excess wax and infection from the ear. But, avoid ingesting this oil as doing so can invite various health problems.

Also, read: Ear wax: To clean or not to clean?

Dr Patil says, “You need not worry as castor oil is loaded with antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties that can help to deal with fungi and bacteria. Castor oil helps to restore the function of the cell inside the ears. You will also be shocked to know that it can help overcome issues like cochlea.” But, ask your doctor before putting castor oil in the ear.

7 other home remedies for ear infection or itching

Here are some other home remedies for ear infection or other related problems.

1. Warm compress

One of the most basic home remedies for ear infections is to apply a warm compress. To alleviate the pain or control itching, try a warm compress for the affected ear after consulting the doctor. This can help to clear out congestion, loosen fluid from the ears, and soothe any ear pain.

2. Cold compress

Yes, a cold compress is also one of the easiest and effective home remedies for ear infections. Without any hesitation, you can choose to use a cold compress to treat the infection. Ice packs can assist to relieve ear pain and possibly prevent infection-related inflammation.

3. Tea tree oil

If you are looking for other home remedies for ear infections, try tea tree oil. This has antibacterial, antiseptic, and antiviral characteristics. It can rapidly relieve discomfort by reducing itching and pain. However, make sure to use this in the right quantity.

Also, read: This is the right way to clean a baby’s eyes, nose and ears

4. Basil juice

Not only is basil extremely healthy to eat, its juice is also one of the most promising home remedies for ear problems. Try using basil juice on and around the affected ear and see the difference it makes. See that the juice should not go into the ear canal. It is best to treat minor infection or itching.

5. Garlic

“Garlic has antibiotic and pain-relieving properties and it can help you to get rid of ear itching and infections. Try to soak crushed garlic in warm olive. Strain the garlic out and then gently apply the oil to your ear canal,” says Dr Patil. Ta da, you will be able to get rid of itchy ears.

6. Apple cider vinegar

When it comes to home remedies for ear infection, apple cider vinegar can be useful. It offers a wide range of therapeutic qualities, including antibacterial and anti-fungal qualities. It can therefore treat infections and combat fungus that might cause ear infections.

7. Aloe vera gel

One of the best home remedies for ear infections as well as other related problems can be aloe vera gel. Aloe vera comes with a wide range of benefits. Put some drops of the aloe vera gel in the ear to reduce irritation, swelling, itching and treat ear infection.

Note: While these home remedies for ear infections as well as other related problems can be useful, it is important to consult a healthcare professional if the problem persists.

Related FAQs Can you put castor oil in your ear? Yes, few drops of castor oil can be put in your ear. This can help to reduce inflammation and pain. How much oil can you put in your ears? While both castor oil and mustard oil are useful, make sure to not put more than a few drops.