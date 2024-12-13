Hibiscus tea is an effective remedy for period cramps, says my mom

Drinking hibiscus tea is an effective home remedy for period cramps due to its pain-relieving abilities as well as anti-inflammatory properties.

Many women grapple with the discomfort of period cramps during their monthly cycle. While medication can help with menstrual pains, helping yourself to herbal teas and other hot beverages might help as well. My mom swears by a cup of hibiscus tea as an effective home remedy for period cramps. She believes that with its potent anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, hibiscus tea works wonders in soothing the muscles and reducing discomfort in the uterus. This natural remedy not only eases the physical pain but also helps alleviate the emotional stress often associated with periods.

What is a period cramp?

Menstruation, often known as the period, is typical vaginal bleeding that occurs during a woman’s monthly cycle. Many women experience painful period pain, often known as dysmenorrhea. Period cramps are the most common cause of pain in the lower abdomen, which is a throbbing, cramping sensation, as found in a study published in MedicinePlus. You may also experience lower back discomfort, nausea, diarrhoea, and headaches. Pain relievers, a hot compress, or a warm beverage such as hibiscus tea can also be an efficient remedy for period cramps.

Is hibiscus tea an effective remedy for period cramps?

Hibiscus tea, a vibrant and flavourful beverage, has been used for centuries to alleviate various health ailments, including menstrual pain. Here’s how this natural remedy for period cramps is effective:

1. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Hibiscus tea, a colourful and flavourful beverage, contains substances that have powerful anti-inflammatory possibilities, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. These compounds work to reduce inflammation in the uterine muscles, a primary factor contributing to the discomfort associated with menstrual cramps. By targeting inflammation, hibiscus tea can help alleviate pain and discomfort, providing a natural and effective solution for many women. So, next time you suffer from severe menstrual pain, try out this simple remedy for period cramps.

2. Relieves pain

Hibiscus tea is a natural and efficient remedy for period cramps due to its pain-relieving abilities. This crimson potion contains powerful anti-inflammatory components that help to reduce inflammation in the uterine muscles, which is a major cause of cramps during your period. “Additionally, it has relaxing characteristics, which means it helps relieve pain and discomfort. It works by combating the formation of pain-inducing substances in the body, thereby providing relief,” says gyanecologist Dr Sukirti Jain. By introducing hibiscus tea into your daily routine, you can enjoy a mild and natural way to relieve the discomfort connected with your menstrual cycle.

3. Keeps stress at bay

Hibiscus tea, beyond its physical benefits, also offers emotional relief during menstruation. This effective remedy for period cramps also has calming effects on the mind and body, helping to reduce stress and anxiety. “By promoting relaxation, it can alleviate the emotional distress often associated with menstrual cycles,” says the expert. This holistic approach to well-being can contribute to a more comfortable and positive menstrual experience. So, if you are looking for ways to reduce stress and anxiety during menstruation, drinking hibiscus tea can be helpful.

How to make hibiscus tea?

Made with dried hibiscus flowers, this drink might just be the perfect remedy for period cramps.

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons dried hibiscus flowers

1 cup hot water

Honey or lemon (optional, for taste)

Method:

Heat a pot of water to boiling.

Place the dried hibiscus flowers in a tea infuser or directly into a mug.

Pour the hot water over the hibiscus flowers.

Let the tea steep for 5-10 minutes, or until the desired strength is reached.

Strain the tea to remove the flowers.

Add honey or lemon to taste.

Tips:

For optimal benefits, drink 2-3 cups of hibiscus tea daily, especially during your menstrual cycle.

You can combine hibiscus tea with other herbs like ginger or chamomile for added relief.

Note: While hibiscus tea is an easy home remedy for period cramps and might work for some people, it is always a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Possible side effects of this natural remedy for period cramps

While hibiscus tea is an effective home remedy for period cramps, there are potential side effects.

It can lower blood pressure. If you have low blood pressure or are taking medications to lower it, consult your doctor before consuming hibiscus tea.

Excessive consumption may lead to digestive issues like stomach upset, diarrhea, or constipation.

Some people may be allergic to hibiscus. If you experience any allergic reactions like skin rash, itching, or difficulty breathing, discontinue use immediately and seek medical attention.

It can potentially interfere with hormone levels, especially in pregnant women. It is best to avoid hibiscus tea during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

It is important to consume hibiscus tea in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating it into your diet.

Related FAQs Is it safe to drink hibiscus tea everyday? While hibiscus tea is generally safe, it's advisable to consume it in moderation. Excessive intake may lead to side effects like low blood pressure and digestive issues. It's best to consult with a healthcare professional before making it a daily habit. When you should consume hibiscus tea to alleviate menstrual cramps? To maximise the benefits of hibiscus tea for menstrual cramps, it's best to consume it regularly, especially during your menstrual cycle. Drinking 2-3 cups daily can help alleviate pain and discomfort. You can start drinking it a few days before your period starts and continue throughout your cycle.