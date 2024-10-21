Lower cortisol levels with a cup of green tea! Here’s why

The weight of stress can leave you confused and overwhelmed. Besides medication, eating and drinking the right things are also an effective solution to calming your mind and body. One such drink is a cup of green tea. My mom says that drinking green tea regularly can help keep stress at bay. Apart from its refreshing flavour, consuming green tea to lower cortisol levels can be beneficial and lead to a more relaxed and balanced life. This light and easy drink also comes with a host of health benefits that can help promote over-all health and well being.
Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, located above the kidneys. It plays a crucial role in the body’s stress response, helping it cope with challenges and threats. When faced with stress, whether it is physical, emotional, or psychological, the body releases cortisol into the bloodstream. This hormone helps to increase blood sugar levels, boost energy, and suppress the immune system, preparing the body for a fight-or-flight response, as found in a study published in StatPearls. While cortisol is essential for survival, chronic high levels can have detrimental effects on health. Excessive cortisol can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, weakened immune system, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Check out some quick tips to reduce blood pressure.
Here are some common symptoms of high cortisol levels, as found in a study published in StatPearls.
Green tea is a popular beverage made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Unlike black tea, which is fermented, green tea is minimally processed, preserving its natural antioxidants and bioactive compounds. These compounds, including catechins and L-theanine, are believed to contribute to green tea’s numerous health benefits. There are many benefits of green tea, the beverage is enjoyed worldwide for its refreshing flavour.
Green tea, which is high in antioxidants and bioactive chemicals, has recently received attention for its possible health benefits. Reduced cortisol levels is one such benefit. It is due to the presence of catechins, a group of antioxidants that bind to receptors in the brain and body, according to a study published in Biomedical Reports. “These receptors play a role in regulating the stress response, including the production of cortisol. By interacting with these receptors, catechins may help to reduce the body’s stress response and lower cortisol levels.
Additionally, green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and reduces anxiety. L-theanine may help to counteract the stress-inducing effects of cortisol, contributing to a more balanced mood and lower stress levels, says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.
However, individual responses may vary, and the extent of the effect may depend on factors such as the amount of green tea consumed, the specific type of green tea, and individual genetics.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to making green tea at home:
While drinking green tea to lower cortisol levels is generally considered safe for most people, excessive consumption can lead to some side effects. These include:
It is essential to consume green tea in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or underlying health conditions.
There are several ways to check cortisol levels. The most common method is a blood test. A healthcare provider will draw a blood sample to measure the amount of cortisol circulating in your bloodstream. This test can be performed at different times of the day to assess daily cortisol fluctuations. Another method is a 24-hour urine test. In this test, you collect your urine over a 24-hour period, which is then analysed for cortisol levels. This method provides a more comprehensive picture of your overall cortisol production.
High cortisol levels, often referred to as hypercortisolism or Cushing’s syndrome, can be caused by various factors. The most common cause is Cushing’s disease, where a non-cancerous tumour in the pituitary gland produces excessive amounts of ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone), stimulating the adrenal glands to produce excess cortisol. Other causes include adrenal tumours (both benign and cancerous), certain medications (like corticosteroids), and excessive stress. Additionally, underlying medical conditions like obesity and severe illness can contribute to elevated cortisol levels.
