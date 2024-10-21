Lower cortisol levels with a cup of green tea! Here’s why

Consuming green tea to lower cortisol levels is a natural way to keep stress in check. Read on to know how to prepare the perfect cup to keep to induce calmness.

The weight of stress can leave you confused and overwhelmed. Besides medication, eating and drinking the right things are also an effective solution to calming your mind and body. One such drink is a cup of green tea. My mom says that drinking green tea regularly can help keep stress at bay. Apart from its refreshing flavour, consuming green tea to lower cortisol levels can be beneficial and lead to a more relaxed and balanced life. This light and easy drink also comes with a host of health benefits that can help promote over-all health and well being.

What are cortisol levels?

Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, located above the kidneys. It plays a crucial role in the body’s stress response, helping it cope with challenges and threats. When faced with stress, whether it is physical, emotional, or psychological, the body releases cortisol into the bloodstream. This hormone helps to increase blood sugar levels, boost energy, and suppress the immune system, preparing the body for a fight-or-flight response, as found in a study published in StatPearls. While cortisol is essential for survival, chronic high levels can have detrimental effects on health. Excessive cortisol can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, weakened immune system, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Check out some quick tips to reduce blood pressure.

Symptoms of high cortisol levels

Here are some common symptoms of high cortisol levels, as found in a study published in StatPearls.

Rapid weight gain, often concentrated in the face, neck, and abdomen.

A round, full face due to excess fat deposition.

An accumulation of fat on the upper back, resembling a hump.

Skin that becomes thin, easily bruised, and prone to stretch marks.

Stretch marks that appear purple or reddish-purple.

Loss of muscle mass and strength.

Persistent tiredness and exhaustion.

Elevated blood pressure.

Frequent urination and increased thirst.

Weakening of bones, leading to an increased risk of fractures.

Irritability, anxiety, depression, and difficulty concentrating.

Difficulty sleeping.

Frequent or severe headaches.

Check out how high cortisol levels affect the body, and some quick tips to keep them in check.

What is green tea?

Green tea is a popular beverage made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Unlike black tea, which is fermented, green tea is minimally processed, preserving its natural antioxidants and bioactive compounds. These compounds, including catechins and L-theanine, are believed to contribute to green tea’s numerous health benefits. There are many benefits of green tea, the beverage is enjoyed worldwide for its refreshing flavour.

How does green tea help to lower cortisol levels?

Green tea, which is high in antioxidants and bioactive chemicals, has recently received attention for its possible health benefits. Reduced cortisol levels is one such benefit. It is due to the presence of catechins, a group of antioxidants that bind to receptors in the brain and body, according to a study published in Biomedical Reports. “These receptors play a role in regulating the stress response, including the production of cortisol. By interacting with these receptors, catechins may help to reduce the body’s stress response and lower cortisol levels.

Additionally, green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and reduces anxiety. L-theanine may help to counteract the stress-inducing effects of cortisol, contributing to a more balanced mood and lower stress levels, says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

However, individual responses may vary, and the extent of the effect may depend on factors such as the amount of green tea consumed, the specific type of green tea, and individual genetics.

How to make green tea to lower cortisol levels?

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to making green tea at home:

Select a high-quality green tea , such as matcha, sencha, or gunpowder green tea. The type of green tea you choose will affect the flavour and strength of your brew.

, such as matcha, sencha, or gunpowder green tea. The type of green tea you choose will affect the flavour and strength of your brew. Use fresh, filtered water . Bring the water to a boil, then let it cool for a few minutes until it reaches a temperature between 175°F (80°C) and 185°F (85°C). This temperature range is ideal for brewing green tea and prevents the leaves from becoming bitter.

. Bring the water to a boil, then let it cool for a few minutes until it reaches a temperature between 175°F (80°C) and 185°F (85°C). This temperature range is ideal for brewing green tea and prevents the leaves from becoming bitter. The ideal ratio of tea leaves to water depends on your personal preference and the type of green tea you are using. A general guideline is to use one teaspoon of loose-leaf tea or one tea bag for every 8 ounces (240 ml) of water .

. Place the tea leaves or tea bag in a teapot or mug. Pour the hot water over the tea and let it steep for 2-3 minutes . The steeping time may vary depending on the type of green tea and your desired strength.

. The steeping time may vary depending on the type of green tea and your desired strength. Strain the tea into a cup to remove the leaves. Enjoy your freshly brewed green tea immediately.

Keep in mind:

Don’t over-steep : Steeping green tea for too long can result in a bitter taste.

: Steeping green tea for too long can result in a bitter taste. Experiment with different types of green tea : There are many kinds of green tea available, each with its own unique flavour profile. Try different varieties to find your favourite.

: There are many kinds of green tea available, each with its own unique flavour profile. Try different varieties to find your favourite. Add flavouring : If you prefer a sweeter or more flavorful tea, you can add honey, lemon, or a splash of milk.

: If you prefer a sweeter or more flavorful tea, you can add honey, lemon, or a splash of milk. Use a tea infuser: A tea infuser can help prevent the tea leaves from becoming loose and can be easily removed after steeping.

What are the side effects of green tea?

While drinking green tea to lower cortisol levels is generally considered safe for most people, excessive consumption can lead to some side effects. These include:

Headache : Some individuals may experience headaches after drinking too much green tea.

: Some individuals may experience headaches after drinking too much green tea. Stomach issues : Excessive caffeine in green tea can cause digestive issues like diarrhoea or constipation.

: Excessive caffeine in green tea can cause digestive issues like diarrhoea or constipation. Insomnia : Drinking green tea too close to bedtime can interfere with sleep due to its caffeine content.

: Drinking green tea too close to bedtime can interfere with sleep due to its caffeine content. Liver damage : Although rare, excessive green tea consumption over a long period can potentially damage the liver.

: Although rare, excessive green tea consumption over a long period can potentially damage the liver. Interactions with medications: Green tea can interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners and iron supplements.

It is essential to consume green tea in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or underlying health conditions.

FAQs

1. How to check cortisol levels?

There are several ways to check cortisol levels. The most common method is a blood test. A healthcare provider will draw a blood sample to measure the amount of cortisol circulating in your bloodstream. This test can be performed at different times of the day to assess daily cortisol fluctuations. Another method is a 24-hour urine test. In this test, you collect your urine over a 24-hour period, which is then analysed for cortisol levels. This method provides a more comprehensive picture of your overall cortisol production.

2. What are the causes of high cortisol levels?

High cortisol levels, often referred to as hypercortisolism or Cushing’s syndrome, can be caused by various factors. The most common cause is Cushing’s disease, where a non-cancerous tumour in the pituitary gland produces excessive amounts of ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone), stimulating the adrenal glands to produce excess cortisol. Other causes include adrenal tumours (both benign and cancerous), certain medications (like corticosteroids), and excessive stress. Additionally, underlying medical conditions like obesity and severe illness can contribute to elevated cortisol levels.