Garlic can ease cold and flu symptoms, says my mom

Garlic is an effective remedy to help you get rid of cold and flu! If you want to know how to use garlic for flu, this might just be the remedy you need.

When you are down with a cold or the flu, it is tough—your nose is stuffy, your throat hurts, and your energy is drained. It is as if your body is overwhelmed with the sickness. Have you ever just wished for a quick way to relieve the discomfort? If so, here is a simple home remedy that my mom swears by. She suggested using garlic for cold, which may be great for adding flavour to dishes, but can also work wonders when you are sick. A few days ago, when I was fighting a persistent cold, my mom added garlic to my meals and made me garlic herbal tea. Surprisingly, it helped relieve my sore throat, cough, and even congestion! So, if you are struggling with cold symptoms, give garlic a try. You might just feel better faster than you expect!

What causes a cold and flu?

The common cold and flu are usually caused by viral infections, most commonly by rhinoviruses. These viruses spread through the air or via contact with contaminated surfaces. A cold typically causes symptoms like a runny nose, sore throat, coughing, sneezing, and mild fatigue. While anyone can catch a cold, some people are more prone to factors like poor immunity, stress, and lifestyle habits. Other causes include:

Garlic for cold: Can it help?

Garlic has long been used not only for its flavour but also as a powerful medicinal herb. It offers a range of health benefits, which include reducing heart disease risk, improving cognitive health, and even lowering the risk of certain cancers. But can garlic help with a cold and flu? The answer is yes, thanks to a compound in garlic called alliin. When garlic is crushed or chewed, alliin is converted into allicin, a compound thought to have immune-boosting properties. Allicin contains sulfur, which gives garlic its distinctive smell and taste. It has been shown to enhance the disease-fighting responses of certain white blood cells, which can strengthen the immune system and help fight off infections like the common cold or flu, according to studies published in the American Institute of Nutrition and Journal of Immunology Research.

Moreover, garlic is packed with antimicrobial, antiviral, and antifungal properties–all of which are known to boost immunity and fight against bacteria and infection that cause common cold and flu, explains Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.

Beyond strengthening immunity, when you use garlic for colds, it may also reduce the likelihood of getting sick in the first place. A study in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that volunteers who took garlic supplements had a 63 percent lower risk of catching a cold compared to those who took a placebo. However, the study found no significant difference in recovery time between the two groups. This suggests that while using garlic for cold and flu might not speed up recovery, it can help prevent colds or at least reduce the severity of symptoms. So, if you tend to catch colds easily, incorporating garlic into your diet may offer relief.

How to consume garlic for cold and flu?

The way you prepare and consume garlic for cold can influence its health benefits. Garlic contains an enzyme called alliinase, which converts alliin into the active compound allicin—the substance responsible for the immune-boosting properties of garlic. However, allicin is sensitive to heat and can be deactivated by cooking. A study published in the American Society for Nutritional Sciences found that even brief exposure to heat, like 60 seconds in the microwave or 45 minutes in the oven, can reduce its potency. To preserve its benefits, it is best to crush or chop garlic and let it sit for about 10 minutes before cooking. This gives the alliinase time to convert into allicin. If you are cooking garlic, you may need to use more than one clove to ensure you get its full health benefits.

Here are a few ways to use garlic for cold and flu:

Crush or slice garlic before eating it to release more allicin.

Let the crushed garlic sit for 10 minutes before cooking to preserve its medicinal properties.

Include more than one clove per meal for maximum effect. But don’t exceed more than three to four cloves in one day to avoid side effects.

“Prepare garlic tea by boiling water with mashed garlic, ginger, and cloves. Let the mixture steep, then drink it like a soothing herbal tea,” says Dr Sharma.

Are garlic supplements safe?

Garlic supplements, powders, and extracts are popular ways to boost garlic intake, which can enhance the taste. While raw or lightly steamed garlic offers many health benefits, supplements can vary widely in quality and potency since there are no regulated standards for garlic supplements. The allicin content in garlic supplements can differ, which affects their effectiveness. So whether it is using garlic for cold and flu, or otherwise, if you are considering using a supplement, it is always a good idea to talk to your healthcare provider before, to ensure it is right for you.

How much garlic should you eat per day?

There is no official recommended daily dose for using garlic for cold, but some studies suggest consuming 100 mg of crushed raw garlic per kilogram of body weight twice a day. This typically amounts to about three to four cloves of garlic daily, according to the Journal of Dietary Supplements. However, the exact amount may vary depending on individual factors like health conditions and tolerance, so it is always best to start with a moderate amount and adjust based on how your body responds. Plus, consult with your doctor if you notice any adverse effects.

Add garlic to your daily diet and keep the common cold and flu at bay!