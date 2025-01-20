My mom says fennel seeds are an easy home remedy for acidity

Consuming fennel seeds can be an effective home remedy for acidity due to these properties. Check out the various ways to eat it.

Digestive problems can have several causes, including eating fried and oily meals, overeating, and living an unhealthy lifestyle. The most common digestive concerns people experience are gas and acidity. Recently, I, too, experienced acidity issues after eating fried and oily foods. My taste buds were satisfied, but my stomach was not. That’s when my mom mentioned that eating fennel seeds can be a helpful natural remedy for acidity. This excellent cooking ingredient can be consumed directly or added to a tea, and can provide you with rapid relief from acidity. Here are the benefits of consuming fennel seeds and how they are an effective remedy for acidity.

What are fennel seeds?

Fennel seeds are small, greenish-brown seeds derived from the fennel plant, a carrot family member. They have a characteristic sweet, slightly licorice-like flavour and scent. These seeds are a culinary delicacy, bringing a unique flavour to various meals around the world. They are widely used in Indian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean cuisines, particularly in curries, breads, and stews, as found in a study published by Science Direct. They have long been recognised in traditional medicine for their potential health advantages and culinary applications. However, did you know eating fennel seeds can be an easy remedy for acidity relief? Yes, read more to know how they help.

Can eating fennel seeds be an effective remedy for acidity?

Yes, fennel seeds have been traditionally used to alleviate acidity and other caused of stomach discomfort. Here’s how consuming fennel seeds can be a simple home remedy for acidity, as found in a study published in the journal Plos One.

Antispasmodic effects: This means that fennel seeds contain compounds that can relax the muscles of the digestive tract. This helps to reduce spasms and contractions that can contribute to acid reflux.

Carminative properties: This refers to their abilities to help to expel excess gas from the digestive system. This can alleviate bloating and pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter, a muscle that prevents stomach acid from flowing back up into the esophagus.

Rich in anti-inflammatory properties: Some compounds in fennel seeds may have anti-inflammatory effects. This can help soothe the irritation and reduce inflammation of the stomach lining caused by excess acid production.

Alkaline effect: Fennel seeds may have an alkalinising effect on the body. This means they can help neutralise excess stomach acid, relieving acidity symptoms.

How to consume fennel seeds for instant relief from acidity?

Eating fennel seeds is a simple remedy for acidity. There are many easy and versatile ways to include the ingredient in your diet, as suggested by Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.

1. Chewing fennel seeds: Fennel seeds can be consumed directly. Chew on a small amount of fennel seeds (about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon) after meals. This is why eating fennels seeds is a great tip to stimulate digestion and neutralise excess stomach acid.

2. Fennel seed tea: Fennel seed tea is another way to consume this ingredient. Steep 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds in a cup of hot water for 5-10 minutes. Strain and sip the tea slowly, preferably after meals. You can add a touch of honey or lemon for flavour.

3. Fennel seed powder: Grind fennel seeds into a fine powder using a grinder or mortar and pestle. Mix 1/2 teaspoon of the powder with a glass of warm water and drink it slowly.

4. Incorporating into food: Add fennel seeds to your cooking. Use them in curries, soups, stews, or even sprinkle them over salads or yoghurt.

5. Fennel seed with rock candy: Crush a small amount of fennel seeds and mix them with rock candy. Suck on this mixture slowly after meals.

Side effects of consuming fennel seeds

While fennel seeds is an effective home remedy for acidity, overconsumption may cause the following side effects:

Some people may be allergic to fennel seeds, experiencing symptoms such as skin rash, itching, hives, or difficulty breathing.

Fennel seeds may interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners or medications used for epilepsy.

Excessive consumption of fennel seeds may cause digestive upset, including gas, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation.

However, it is best to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any underlying health concerns.

Related FAQs Is it safe to consume fennel seeds every day? Generally, consuming fennel seeds in moderation is considered safe. However, daily consumption may not be recommended for everyone, especially those with certain health conditions or those taking specific medications. When is the best time to consume fennel seeds for acidity? For best results in managing acidity, it's generally recommended to consume fennel seeds after meals. Chewing on the seeds directly or drinking fennel seed tea after meals can help to prevent or alleviate acidity symptoms.