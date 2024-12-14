Fennel seeds can help you deal with motion sickness, says my mom

Fennel seeds, the small aromatic seeds derived from the fennel plant, work well as mouth fresheners. That’s why we often chew the thin, pale green seeds with a sweet taste after a meal. It may also help with digestion or weight loss. But that’s not why these seeds are in the news right now. Popular art patron and philanthropist Shalini Passi reportedly said she uses them to deal with motion sickness. I was intrigued by it, as I tend to feel sick while travelling. So, I asked my mom if there are fennel seed benefits for motion sickness. She gave a thumbs up to this simple home remedy.
It describes the body’s responses to air, car, or train travel. It happens when the movement you see is not the same as what your inner ear senses. The signals sent by your inner ear to your brain are different from what your eyes see, and these confusing messages make you feel unwell, as per the UK’s National Health Service.
Motion sickness can make travelling uncomfortable, as it can cause dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone can get sick while travelling, but women are more susceptible to it than men, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023.
Fennel seed benefits include relieving bloating, gas, and indigestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive juices, supporting weight loss, and alleviating period pain. There are also fennel seed benefits for motion sickness. Fennel has anti-motion sickness bioactive chemical properties, according to research published in Fitoterapia in March 2024. It possesses antispasmodic or relaxant property, according to a 2021 study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity journal. “Fennel seeds contain essential oils like anethole, which relax the stomach muscles and prevent bloating, nausea, and discomfort often triggered by motion,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain.
Also, fennel seeds have a calming effect on the digestive system, reducing queasiness and doing away with an upset stomach. “Chewing fennel seeds or drinking fennel tea can provide quick relief and prevent symptoms of motion sickness before they escalate,” says the expert.
Try these recipes if you want to include fennel seeds to deal with sickness while travelling:
“The oils released during chewing help ease nausea and prevent motion sickness,” says the expert.
“The refreshing aroma as well as acidity content of lemon can help reduce nausea. You can suck on lemon wedges or sip lemon water or fennel-lemon water while travelling,” says Jain.
Ginger lozenges are widely used to combat motion sickness. In fact, CDC recommends them to prevent motion sickness. You can also have fennel lozenges. Mix fennel powder with a small amount of honey to form tiny lozenges.
“To reap the fennel seed benefits for motion sickness, consume them 15 to 30 minutes before travelling,” says the expert. You can also sip fennel tea during the journey if needed. As for fennel lozenges, suck on them during travel to ease queasiness.
Fennel seed benefits, include easing the symptoms of motion sickness. But having them in excess can lead to the following problems:
Fennel seeds may relax your digestive system, reduce nausea, and prevent bloating, ensuring a comfortable journey. Apart from motion sickness, these seeds may help in reducing period pain. To enjoy fennel seed benefits, and avoid side effects like stomach cramps, and diarrhea, consume them in moderation.
Fennel seeds contain a compound known as anethole. It relaxes the stomach muscles and prevents bloating, and nausea. You can directly chew the seeds or have tea with them.
Ginger, a popular spice and herb, is a well-known remedy for nausea and motion sickness. Consume ginger tea, chew on ginger candies, or take fresh ginger slices before travelling.
