Fennel seeds can help you deal with motion sickness, says my mom

You may experience nausea and vomiting while flying or travelling by bus or car. Go natural to combat motion sickness. Since there are fennel seed benefits for motion sickness, make sure to try them.

Fennel seeds, the small aromatic seeds derived from the fennel plant, work well as mouth fresheners. That’s why we often chew the thin, pale green seeds with a sweet taste after a meal. It may also help with digestion or weight loss. But that’s not why these seeds are in the news right now. Popular art patron and philanthropist Shalini Passi reportedly said she uses them to deal with motion sickness. I was intrigued by it, as I tend to feel sick while travelling. So, I asked my mom if there are fennel seed benefits for motion sickness. She gave a thumbs up to this simple home remedy.

What is motion sickness?

It describes the body’s responses to air, car, or train travel. It happens when the movement you see is not the same as what your inner ear senses. The signals sent by your inner ear to your brain are different from what your eyes see, and these confusing messages make you feel unwell, as per the UK’s National Health Service.

Motion sickness can make travelling uncomfortable, as it can cause dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone can get sick while travelling, but women are more susceptible to it than men, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023.

Fennel seed benefits for motion sickness

Fennel seed benefits include relieving bloating, gas, and indigestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive juices, supporting weight loss, and alleviating period pain. There are also fennel seed benefits for motion sickness. Fennel has anti-motion sickness bioactive chemical properties, according to research published in Fitoterapia in March 2024. It possesses antispasmodic or relaxant property, according to a 2021 study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity journal. “Fennel seeds contain essential oils like anethole, which relax the stomach muscles and prevent bloating, nausea, and discomfort often triggered by motion,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain.

Also, fennel seeds have a calming effect on the digestive system, reducing queasiness and doing away with an upset stomach. “Chewing fennel seeds or drinking fennel tea can provide quick relief and prevent symptoms of motion sickness before they escalate,” says the expert.

Tips to make the most of fennel seed benefits for motion sickness

Try these recipes if you want to include fennel seeds to deal with sickness while travelling:

1. Fennel seed tea

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 cup water

Honey (optional)

Instructions:

Boil water and add fennel seeds.

Let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Add honey if you wish to.

Strain and drink it warm to enjoy fennel seed benefits.

2. Fennel seed chew

Chew 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds directly.

“The oils released during chewing help ease nausea and prevent motion sickness,” says the expert.

3. Fennel-lemon water

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 glass of water

Juice of half a lemon

A pinch of rock salt

Instructions:

To reap the fennel seed benefits, soak them in water overnight or boil them for quick preparation.

Strain the water and mix in lemon juice and rock salt.

“The refreshing aroma as well as acidity content of lemon can help reduce nausea. You can suck on lemon wedges or sip lemon water or fennel-lemon water while travelling,” says Jain.

4. Fennel lozenges

Ginger lozenges are widely used to combat motion sickness. In fact, CDC recommends them to prevent motion sickness. You can also have fennel lozenges. Mix fennel powder with a small amount of honey to form tiny lozenges.

“To reap the fennel seed benefits for motion sickness, consume them 15 to 30 minutes before travelling,” says the expert. You can also sip fennel tea during the journey if needed. As for fennel lozenges, suck on them during travel to ease queasiness.

Other ways to enjoy fennel seed benefits

1. Fennel seeds and cinnamon energy balls

Ingredients:

One cup dates

1/4 cup almonds or walnuts

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/4 cup shredded coconut

Instructions:

Combine dates, almonds, fennel seeds, cinnamon and coconut oil. Process until sticky dough forms.

Roll the mixture into small balls.

If desired, roll the balls in shredded coconut for extra flavour.

Store these delicious and healthy energy balls in an air tight container in the refrigerator.

2. Fennel seed and apple salad

Ingredients:

Thinly sliced apple

1/2 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix the lemon juice, honey, fennel seeds and a pinch of salt.

Drizzle the dressing over the apple slices and toss gently to coat them.

3. Fennel seeds and mint smoothie

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1 small banana

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon honey

Instructions:

Grind the fennel seeds.

Blend the seeds, mint leaves, banana, yogurt, water and honey until smooth.

Pour into glass and serve immediately.

What are the side effects of using fennel seeds for motion sickness?

Fennel seed benefits, include easing the symptoms of motion sickness. But having them in excess can lead to the following problems:

Allergic reactions : Individuals allergic to it can experience itching, swelling, or struggle breathing.

: Individuals allergic to it can experience itching, swelling, or struggle breathing. Hormonal effects : “Fennel contains phytoestrogens, which may interfere with hormone-sensitive conditions like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, or endometriosis,” says the expert.

: “Fennel contains phytoestrogens, which may interfere with hormone-sensitive conditions like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, or endometriosis,” says the expert. Interference with medications : Fennel may interact with certain medications, including blood thinners and antibiotics, potentially reducing their effectiveness.

: Fennel may interact with certain medications, including blood thinners and antibiotics, potentially reducing their effectiveness. Digestive discomfort : One of the fennel seed benefits is improving digestion, but excessive consumption can lead to bloating, stomach cramps, or diarrhea.

: One of the fennel seed benefits is improving digestion, but excessive consumption can lead to bloating, stomach cramps, or diarrhea. Risk for pregnant women: If taken in high amounts, fennel may stimulate uterine contractions, so pregnant women should consume it in moderation.

Fennel seeds may relax your digestive system, reduce nausea, and prevent bloating, ensuring a comfortable journey. Apart from motion sickness, these seeds may help in reducing period pain. To enjoy fennel seed benefits, and avoid side effects like stomach cramps, and diarrhea, consume them in moderation.

Related FAQs Do fennel seeds help with nausea? Fennel seeds contain a compound known as anethole. It relaxes the stomach muscles and prevents bloating, and nausea. You can directly chew the seeds or have tea with them. What herb is good for motion sickness? Ginger, a popular spice and herb, is a well-known remedy for nausea and motion sickness. Consume ginger tea, chew on ginger candies, or take fresh ginger slices before travelling.