Drinking chamomile tea is a great way to stop sneezing, says my mom

Have you been reaching for tissues because you cannot stop sneezing lately? Sometimes it can be hard for your nasal sensory neurons to keep up with the changing weather and dust around you. While sneezing once or twice is manageable, continuous sneezing can be both irritating and disruptive. While there is no alternative to medication, some people resort to home remedies if things are not serious. One such home remedy for sneezing that has gained popularity in recent years is chamomile tea. Chamomile, a flowering plant known for its calming properties, has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments. Many researchers have discovered that chamomile may also be effective in reducing sneezing. Know the potential benefits of drinking chamomile tea for sneezing and how to make it at home.
Chamomile tea is a popular herbal beverage made from the flowers of the chamomile plant. There are two main types of chamomile: German chamomile (Matricaria recutita) and Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile). Both types contain compounds are packed with beneficial properties, including anticancer, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, antithrombotic, antioxidant, hypolipidemic, hypoglycemic, antihypertensive, antidepressant, and neuroprotective effects. Chamomile is a commonly used herb in traditional medicine, as found in a 2023 study published in the journal Molecules. It is often enjoyed for its soothing taste and potential health benefits, including its ability to promote relaxation, aid digestion, alleviate menstrual cramps and recently used for reducing sneezing.
Sneezing is a sudden, involuntary expulsion of air from the nose and mouth, typically accompanied by a forceful contraction of the chest muscles. It is a natural defence mechanism that helps to clear the nasal passages of irritants, such as dust, pollen, or mucus. When these irritants enter the nose, they trigger nerve endings, which in turn send signals to the brain. The brain then coordinates a series of actions, including the contraction of the diaphragm and abdominal muscles, to expel the irritant from the body, as found in a study published in the Journal of American Medical Association.
Sneezing can be triggered by a variety of factors, as found in a study published in MedicinePlus.
Chamomile tea may help reduce continuous sneezing, particularly when it is caused by allergies or a common cold. The anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile may soothe the nasal passages, reducing irritation and swelling, as found in a study published in the journal Molecular Medicine Reports.
“The anti-inflammatory properties can help alleviate congestion and make it easier for you to breathe, potentially reducing the frequency of sneezing. Additionally, chamomile contains compounds that can help to calm the immune response, which may be overactive in individuals experiencing allergies or a cold. By modulating the immune system, chamomile may help to reduce the body’s sensitivity to allergens or irritants, leading to fewer sneezing episodes,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.
Chamomile also offers mild sedative effects that may help relax the body, supporting recovery from symptoms such as sneezing. When the body is relaxed and less stressed, it may be better able to combat inflammation and other factors contributing to sneezing.
Here’s a simple guide to making chamomile tea, as suggested by the expert.
Ingredients:
Method:
Note: While chamomile tea may provide relief for sneezing, it is important to consult a healthcare professional if your symptoms persist or worsen.
While chamomile tea is an effective home remedy for sneezing, it can lead to some side effects in certain individuals. These side effects may include:
If you experience any adverse effects after drinking chamomile tea, it is important to discontinue use and consult with a healthcare provider.
