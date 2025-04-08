10 ways of using a coconut face mask for glowing skin, says my mom

Do you want a radiant glow? Try incorporating this easy coconut face mask for glowing skin and see the difference.

If you are someone who is not big on chemical-based skincare creams and is hunting for a good home remedy for glowing skin, look no further. My mom swears by coconut face masks when it comes to a skincare regime. This humble fruit, packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, offers a treasure trove of benefits, especially when transformed into a nourishing face mask. In our quest for radiant, glowing skin, we often overlook the simple, time-honoured solutions that nature provides. This tropical wonder can also help to calm inflammation, reduce redness, and even promote a more even skin tone. Check out some of the best ways to use the coconut face mask for glowing skin.

Coconut face mask for glowing skin: How does it help?

Coconut face masks are fantastic for glowing skin because they’re naturally moisturising. The coconut oil deeply hydrates your skin, making it feel soft and smooth. It also helps to lock in that moisture, preventing dryness, as found in a study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venerology and Leprology. The mask’s natural fats soothe irritated skin, reducing redness and inflammation. Plus, coconut has antioxidants that fight free radicals, which can dull your complexion.

Regularly using a coconut mask can even out your skin tone and give you a healthy, radiant glow. It’s gentle enough for many skin types and provides a natural, nourishing boost. It feeds your skin with good stuff, leaving it looking fresh and vibrant. Read more to find out how to make a coconut face mask for glowing skin.

10 DIY options of coconut face mask for glowing skin

Here are some best coconut face mask recipes that can help promote glowing skin, as recommended by dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri:

1. Coconut oil and honey mask:

Mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of raw honey.

Apply to your face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse.

Benefits: Hydrates and adds a natural glow. Honey also has antibacterial properties.

2. Coconut oil and yoghurt mask:

Combine 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt.

Apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse.

Benefits: Moisturises and gently exfoliates, thanks to the lactic acid in yoghurt.

3. Coconut oil and turmeric mask:

Mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder.

Apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, and rinse thoroughly. (Be cautious, turmeric can stain).

Benefits: Brightens skin and reduces inflammation.

4. Coconut oil and avocado mask:

Mash half an avocado and mix with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

Apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse.

Benefits: Deeply nourishes and hydrates, providing essential fatty acids.

5. Coconut oil and oatmeal mask:

Mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with 2 tablespoons of cooked oatmeal.

Apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse.

Benefits: Soothes irritated skin and provides gentle exfoliation.

6. Coconut oil and lemon juice mask:

Mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice.

Apply, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse. (Lemon juice can increase sun sensitivity, so use sunscreen).

Benefits: Brightens skin and helps to even out skin tone.

7. Coconut oil and aloe vera mask:

Mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel.

Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, then rinse.

Benefits: Soothes and hydrates the skin. Good for irritated skin.

8. Coconut oil, and mashed banana mask:

Mash half of a ripe banana, and mix in 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

Apply to the face, let sit for 15 minutes, then rinse.

Benefits: Hydrates the skin, and the banana adds vitamins that help the skin.

9. Coconut oil and green tea mask:

brew a strong green tea, and let it cool. mix one tablespoon of coconut oil with 2 tablespoons of the cooled tea.

Apply to the face, let sit for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse.

Benefits: Green tea adds antioxidants that help to protect the skin.

10. Coconut oil and honey, and lemon juice mask:

Mix one tablespoon of coconut oil, one tablespoon of honey, and one teaspoon of lemon juice.

Apply to the face, let sit for 10 minutes, then rinse.

Benefits: This face mask for glowing skin combines the benefits of all three ingredients, for a brightening, and moisturising effect.

Important Notes:

Always do a patch test before applying any new mask to your face.

Use pure, virgin coconut oil for the best results.

Be gentle when applying and removing the masks.

Also, before using these face mask for glowing skin, consult with your dermatologist.

Related FAQs How often should I use a coconut face mask? 1-2 times a week is generally sufficient. Overuse might lead to clogged pores, particularly for sensitive or oily skin. How long should I leave a coconut face mask on? 10-20 minutes is typically sufficient. Leaving it on for too long might irritate the skin.