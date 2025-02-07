Looking for glass-like skin? Use a coffee face scrub, says my mom

Do you want radiant skin? Try incorporating this easy coffee face scrub into your skincare routine and see the difference.

The Korean glass-skin trend has clearly taken the beauty industry by storm. I have too been intrigued by what exactly makes their skin glow. While I am yet to find out their beauty secret, there was something that my mom suggested, which worked wonders for me, a coffee face scrub. Yes, turns out that coffee can do a lot more than just wake you up! This homemade face scrub helps exfoliate, brighten, and enhance blood circulation, resulting in glowing and beautiful skin. Additionally, this simple remedy also goes a long way in reducing inflammation. Check out the benefits of a coffee face scrub and how to use it.

What is a coffee face scrub?

A coffee face scrub is a skincare product made with coffee grounds as the primary ingredient. “It is a physical exfoliator, which means it employs small particles to gently buff dead skin cells from your skin’s surface. These scrubs often combine coffee grounds with additional beneficial ingredients such as oils (coconut, olive), honey, or yoghurt to form a paste-like texture,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. The coffee grounds exfoliate, while the other components may provide moisturising, calming, or other skin-enhancing effects.

Benefits of coffee face scrub

Coffee face scrub offers a variety of skin benefits. Here’s how:

1. Exfoliation

Exfoliation is an important benefit of a coffee face scrub. Coffee grounds, as finely ground particles, act as a natural physical exfoliator. As you gently massage the scrub into your skin, the grounds work to remove dead skin cells that have accumulated on the surface, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Creative Research Thought. This method uncovers the fresher, healthier skin beneath, resulting in a brighter appearance. Removing this layer of dead skin not only improves skin texture, making it feel smoother and softer, but it also reduces dullness, leaving your face looking more bright and energetic.

2. Increases blood circulation

The vigorous scrubbing action of a coffee face scrub, along with the caffeine it contains, may significantly boost facial circulation with massaging. “Massage the scrub gently to increase blood flow to the skin’s surface. Caffeine, which is known for its stimulating features, enhances this process by dilating blood vessels,” says the expert. This improved blood flow nourishes the skin cells and promotes a healthy, lively appearance. The effect usually involves a visible pink glow, giving your skin a more young and revitalised appearance. This increased circulation can also help to minimise puffiness and under-eye circles, resulting in a brighter, more awake appearance.

3. Reduces inflammation

According to a study published in the journal Antioxidants, coffee’s caffeine and antioxidants may have anti-inflammatory qualities that might help calm sensitive skin and reduce redness. Caffeine in coffee can constrict blood vessels, potentially reducing redness and swelling. Plus, coffee includes antioxidants like chlorogenic acid, which have been demonstrated to have anti-inflammatory properties. These antioxidants can protect the skin from free radical damage, which can lead to inflammation. It may also help to improve the overall appearance of the skin by decreasing inflammation and making it appear more even and toned.

4. Gives glowing skin

Coffee face scrubs promote glowing skin through a multi-pronged approach. The physical exfoliation from the coffee grounds removes dull, dead skin cells, revealing the brighter, healthier skin beneath. This process also improves skin texture, making it smoother and more reflective, thus enhancing radiance.

“Increased blood circulation, stimulated by the scrubbing action and caffeine, brings more oxygen and nutrients to the skin’s surface, contributing to a healthy, rosy glow,” explains the expert. The antioxidants present in coffee protect the skin from environmental damage and help to prevent premature ageing and dullness. By unclogging pores, coffee scrubs can also help prevent breakouts, leading to clearer, more luminous skin.

7 DIY coffee face scrubs

Here are some easy coffee face scrubs, each with a unique twist to target different skin needs:

1. The classic energiser

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon honey.

How to:

Mix ingredients into a paste, gently massage onto the face in circular motions, and wash after 10-15 minutes.

This simple scrub is great for all skin types. Coconut oil provides moisture, while honey adds antibacterial properties.

2. The brightening boost

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil.

How to:

Combine the ingredients and apply this to your face, avoiding the eye area. Massage it gently, and wash after 10 minutes.

Lemon juice helps to lighten dark spots and brighten skin tone, while olive oil adds extra moisture.

3. The soothing savior

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon chamomile tea

How to:

Mix the ingredients and apply this mixture to your face. Gently massage it and wash your face after 5-10 minutes.

Aloe vera and chamomile soothe irritated skin and reduce redness, making this scrub ideal for sensitive skin.

4. The deep cleanser

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon bentonite clay

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar.

How to:

Combine the ingredients to form a thick paste and apply it to your face. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes, and wash thoroughly.

Bentonite clay helps to draw out impurities and excess oil, while apple cider vinegar balances the skin’s pH.

5. The hydrating healer

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon avocado

1 tablespoon jojoba oil.

How to:

Mash avocado and mix it with the other ingredients. Apply this to your face and gently massage. Wash your face after 15 minutes.

Avocado and jojoba oil are packed with essential fatty acids that deeply nourish and hydrate the skin.

6. The anti-ageing ace

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon green tea

1 teaspoon rosehip oil.

How to:

Brew the green tea and let it cool down. Mix it with the other ingredients and apply this to your face, massaging gently. Wash your face after 10-15 minutes.

Green tea and rosehip oil are rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and promote youthful skin.

7. The exfoliating extra

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon honey.

How to:

Combine the ingredients and apply this mixture on face. Gently massage it in circular motions, and wash after 10 minutes.

Brown sugar provides extra exfoliation, while honey adds moisture and antibacterial properties.

Important Notes:

Always do a patch test before applying any new scrub to your face.

Use gentle circular motions and avoid scrubbing too hard.

Don’t use coffee scrubs more than 2-3 times a week.

Moisturise your skin after using a coffee scrub.

Remember to adjust the ingredients and quantities to suit your skin type and preferences. Always consult your skin care professional before using these DIYs in your beauty regimen.

Related FAQs Is it safe to use coffee face scrub every day? No, it's generally not safe to use a coffee face scrub every day. Over-exfoliation can irritate the skin, leading to redness, dryness, and even breakouts. When you can see results after using coffee face scrub for radiant skin? You might see some immediate brightening and smoothing effects after just one use, but more significant, lasting radiance usually appears after consistent use 2-3 times a week for a few weeks. People results vary depending on skin type and other skincare habits.