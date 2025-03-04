Looking to get radiant skin? My mom recommends avocado oil

Have you tried using avocado oil for skin? Incorporating it in these ways in your skincare routine can give you a glowing appearance.

The Korean and Japanese glass skin craze has undoubtedly swept the beauty world by storm. I, too, have been curious about what makes their skin shine. While I have yet to discover their beauty secret, my mom does have a few promising suggestions, one of them being using avocado oil for skin. This home cure for glowing skin helps exfoliate, brighten, and improve blood circulation, resulting in radiant and attractive skin. Plus, this easy cure effectively reduces inflammation. Discover the benefits of avocado oil for skin and how to apply it.

What is an avocado oil?

Avocado oil is an edible oil derived from the flesh of the avocado fruit, not the seed. It is noted for its adaptability, since it may be used in both culinary and cosmetic applications. It is regarded in the culinary world for its high smoke point, which makes it suited for high-temperature cooking. It is also used in raw form, such as salad dressings. In cosmetics, using avocado oil for skin is valued for its moisturising and antioxidant properties, due to its rich content of fatty acids and vitamins, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules.

Avocado oil for skin: Does it work?

Yes, avocado oil is an effective remedy for glowing skin. Here’s how using avocado oil for skin can give you a glowing and radiant look.

1. Gives moisturisation

Using avocado oil for skin provides intense moisturisation and nourishment due to its rich composition of vitamins, including vitamin E, along with potassium and lecithin. This unique blend of nutrients allows for deep hydration, penetrating the skin’s layers effectively, as per a study published by JIFFK Research Gate. The readily absorbed nutrients work within the epidermis, the skin’s outermost layer, to enhance cellular regeneration. This process helps to revitalise and replenish the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple.

2. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Avocado oil’s anti-inflammatory properties may provide relief for sensitive skin problems including eczema and psoriasis. “This calming effect is due to the abundance of antioxidants and vitamins, which help to soothe irritated skin. The oil’s components minimise redness and irritation, resulting in a more pleasant skin experience,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Avocado oil, by addressing underlying inflammation, may reduce flare-ups and boost overall skin health. The natural components in the oil form an easy but effective barrier against additional discomfort.

3. Reverses ageing signs

Looking for natural ways to reduce ageing signs? Using avocado oil for skin may be helpful. Its capacity to boost collagen formation and protect elastin, two crucial components of young skin, contributes to its anti-ageing properties. Its high vitamin and fatty acid content may promote collagen formation, preserving skin firmness and plumpness, as found in a study published by JIFFK Research Gate. It can also help prevent elastin breakdown, which can lead to sagging and wrinkles. Avocado oil supports these structural aspects, resulting in a more vivid and young look.

How to use avocado oil for skin?

Looking to use avocado oil for skin? Here are 7 DIY skin packs and scrubs you can try:

Avocado oil facial moisturiser: After cleansing your face, apply a few drops of pure avocado oil directly to your skin. This simple method can deeply hydrate and leave your skin feeling supple.

Avocado and honey face mask: Mash half an avocado and mix it with a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of avocado oil. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with warm water. This mask provides intense moisture and a natural glow.

Avocado oil under-eye treatment: Gently dab a small amount of avocado oil under your eyes to help reduce puffiness and dark circles. The oil’s antioxidants can help rejuvenate the delicate skin in this area.

Avocado oil body moisturiser: After a shower, massage avocado oil into your skin to lock in moisture. This is especially beneficial for dry areas like elbows and knees.

Avocado oil makeup remover: Apply avocado oil to a cotton pad and gently wipe away makeup. It's effective for removing even waterproof mascara.

Apply avocado oil to a cotton pad and gently wipe away makeup. It’s effective for removing even waterproof mascara. Avocado oil and oatmeal exfoliating scrub: Mix a tablespoon of oatmeal with a tablespoon of avocado oil. Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions, then rinse with warm water. This provides gentle exfoliation while moisturising.

Avocado oil lip balm: Mix avocado oil with beeswax, and a little bit of honey. This can be placed into a small container and used as a homemade lip balm.

Important consideration

Before applying any DIY mixture to your entire face, perform a patch test on a small area of skin to check for any allergic reactions.

Use high-quality, pure avocado oil for the best results.

Store any leftover mixtures in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

However, before using these home remedies for glowing skin, it is important to consult with your healthcare professional. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.

Related FAQs Is avocado oil safe to use daily? In most cases, yes, but it's advisable to start with occasional use and observe how your skin reacts. Does avocado oil help with acne? It can help by moisturizing without leaving a heavy residue, and its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce redness. However, individual reactions vary.