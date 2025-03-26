5 ways to use papaya and yoghurt face mask for glowing skin

The Korean glass skin craze has undoubtedly swept the beauty world by storm. While I am yet to discover their beauty secret, my mother has a few suggestions that have worked wonders for me when it comes to home remedies for glowing skin. One such remedy is the good-old papaya and yoghurt face mask for glowing skin. The combination of these two ingredients results in a synergistic effect, with papaya’s exfoliating activity balanced by yogurt’s moisturising and soothing features. This produces a face mask that not only reveals the skin but also makes it feel smooth, supple, and revitalised. Discover the benefits of a papaya and yoghurt face mask and how to apply it.
A papaya and yoghurt face mask has several benefits for attaining bright skin. Papain, an enzyme found in papaya, gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal a brighter complexion, as found in a study published in the journal Biology. Its vitamin C concentration also helps to reduce hyperpigmentation and promotes an even skin tone. The yogurt’s lactic acid delivers gentle exfoliation and hydration while softening the skin’s texture, as per a study published in the International Journal of Science and Research. Combining these substances helps clear clogged pores, lowering the risk of acne outbreaks.
The mask’s antioxidants combat free radicals, which lead to premature ageing, creating a younger look. Regular usage can reduce dark spots and blemishes, resulting in a more radiant and revitalised complexion. Plus, the mask calms inflamed skin, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin. Overall, this natural remedy promotes a healthy, glowing complexion by exfoliating, hydrating, and nourishing the skin. Read more to find out how to use this face mask for glowing skin.
Here are some easy ways to use a papaya and yogurt face mask for glowing skin, as recommended by Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.
This simple mask exfoliates and hydrates, leaving your skin radiant.
This is ideal for dry or dull skin.
This mask is great for reducing dark spots.
This adds a deeper exfoliation.
While using a papaya and yogurt face mask for glowing skin generally offers beneficial effects, it’s important to be aware of potential side effects:
Things to keep in mind
If you have any known skin conditions, it is always best to consult with a dermatologist before using new facial treatments.
15-20 minutes is typically enough. If you have sensitive skin, start with 10 minutes.
Yes, the mask can help, but if you have severe acne, consult a dermatologist.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.