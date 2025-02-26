Oats are a good remedy for period pain, says my mom

Oats are a great remedy for period pain as they help to regulate your hormones. Check out how a bowl of oatmeal can make you feel better quickly.

Quick at popping a painkiller every time you are on your period, but also worried about its side effects? Then opt for a more natural approach. What you eat when you are on your period goes a long way in determining the severity of your period cramps. I was scanning the Internet recently for a good remedy for period pain, when my mom suggested a warm bowl of oats. Yes, oats are full of insoluble fibre as well as complex carbohydrates, and these can provide you relief. My favourite part of this home remedy for period pain is that there are so many delicious ways of adding oats to daily diet.

Can oats help with period pain?

Most women experience menstrual cramps or dysmenorrhea, and the discomfort can range from mild symptoms to very severe pain. “There are some medicines that are known to work but what you eat also plays a major role in managing this pain,” explains dietician Garima Goyal. A study, published in the journal Healthcare, states that nutrient intake is associated with the severity of menstrual pain. Wondering what to eat for period cramps? Something that is easily available in your kitchen and can do wonders for your pain is the good old oats. These are a great remedy for period pain as they are full of whole grains packed with fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that can ease menstrual discomfort naturally.

Benefits of eating oats as a remedy for period pain

When it comes to an effective home remedy for period pain, oats are a safe bet. Here is how these can help you feel better in no time.

1. Rich in Magnesium

What makes oats an effective remedy for period pain is their magnesium content. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 100g of oatmeal contains 26mg of magnesium. This helps to relax the muscles of your uterus. When this happens, you are sure to experience less cramping as well as pain spasms.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Oats also have anti-inflammatory properties and this helps to reduce uterine pain. They contain avenanthramides, which are unique antioxidants that can help to soothe inflammation and reduce period-related discomfort. A study, published in the Nutrition Journal, states that dietary supplementation of avenanthramides (AVA) in oats can increase antioxidant protection and reduce inflammation. Besides this, beta-glucan, or soluble fibres, in oats also help to reduce inflammatory markers and ease pain and discomfort during menstruation.

3. High in fibre

Oats are a great remedy for period pain as they are high in fibre content. This helps to regulate hormones such as estrogen levels by supporting gut health. If estrogen levels are higher in the body, due to the food that you are eating, the uterine line would become thicker. This means that when it starts to breakdown, down during your period, it would be more painful. However, the high fibre in oats can help you prevent this. “This, in turn, helps to reduce bloating as well as water retention, which are also common symptoms during menstruation,” says Goyal.

4. Provides complex carbohydrates

During our periods, it is also normal to experience blood sugar fluctuations. When we have these sugar spikes, our insulin levels can disrupted and this worsens period pain. Therefore complex carbs in oats are what makes it a good remedy for period pain. It can also lead to mood swings as well as fatigue. “Oats have slow-digesting carbohydrates, keeping energy levels stable and helping to prevent sugar cravings and irritability,” says Goyal.

5. Contains iron

Another reason why oats are a great remedy for period pain is their high levels of iron. Iron deficiency can not only increase period pains but can worsen other symptoms as well. Iron levels often drop during menstruation, leading to fatigue and dizziness. “Oats contain non-heme iron, which, when paired with vitamin C-rich foods (like berries or citrus), can help replenish iron stores and combat menstrual fatigue,” says Goyal.

6. Supports gut health

While period pain anyway makes this phrase almost unbearable for women, some women also experience constipation or diarrhoea. This is also due to hormonal changes and can make your period cramps worse. A bowl of oatmeal is a great remedy for period pain. The beta-glucan fibre in oats supports digestive health, helping to regulate bowel movements and prevent discomfort, explains Goyal.

7. Boosts serotonin

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that improves mood. A few days before our period starts, our serotonin drops as estrogen drops. So your serotonin levels are probably the lowest two weeks before your period. Women with low serotonin levels are likely to have more PMS symptoms. Oats also help in the production of serotonin, and this reduces PMS-related anxiety and depression, as well as cramps.

How to include oats in your diet?

If you want to have oats as a remedy for period pain, here are a few ways that you can include them in your diet.

Oatmeal: Cook oats with milk or plant-based alternatives and top with nuts, seeds, and fruits.

Cook oats with milk or plant-based alternatives and top with nuts, seeds, and fruits. Overnight oats: Overnight oats can be made easily by soaking some oats in yoghurt or almond milk the night before for a quick breakfast.

Overnight oats can be made easily by soaking some oats in yoghurt or almond milk the night before for a quick breakfast. Oat smoothie : Blend some oats with banana, cocoa, and flaxseeds for a nutrient-packed drink.

: Blend some oats with banana, cocoa, and flaxseeds for a nutrient-packed drink. Oat pancakes : Use oat flour to make healthy pancakes.

: Use oat flour to make healthy pancakes. Oat energy balls : Mix some oats with dates, seeds, and nut butter for a quick snack.

: Mix some oats with dates, seeds, and nut butter for a quick snack. Savoury oats: Cook with vegetables, spices, and broth for a comforting meal.

Possible side effects of oats

While oats are generally a safe and beneficial remedy for period pain, some people may experience the following symptoms:

The fibre in oats can cause mild bloating in people not used to high-fibre foods.

Oats are naturally gluten-free but may be cross-contaminated with wheat. Choose certified gluten-free oats if you have gluten sensitivity.

Flavoured or processed oats with added sugars can cause blood sugar fluctuations. Stick to plain oats and add natural sweeteners like honey or fruit.

When it comes to an effective home remedy for period pain, oats can help you out. They have high levels of magnesium, fibre, and iron, which make them ideal to reduce cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood swings. However, it is important to consult a healthcare professional if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.

Related FAQs How many oats to eat for period pain? The recommended serving size of oats for menstrual relief is half to 1 cup per day. This amount provides enough fibre, magnesium, and iron to support menstrual health without causing digestive discomfort. When is the best time to eat oats for period pain? A bowl of oats in the morning helps maintain stable energy levels and reduces bloating throughout the day. Oats help in serotonin production, promoting better sleep and relaxation before or during your period. So you can have it before bed too.