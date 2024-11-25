Use lemon balm to get relief from mosquito bites, says my mom

Mosquito-borne diseases are increasing and it is important to protect yourself from mosquitoes. Try lemon balm for mosquito bite relief and also use it as a repellent.

Cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, have doubled since 2003, as per the World Economic Forum. More than 32 thousand cases were reported in 2024 in India, as per the data by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control. Since the cases are not declining, it is best to protect yourself in the best way possible. If the mosquitoes bite you, they can cause a high fever and leave you with swelling and itchiness. Applying a cold compress can numb the area, and provide immediate relief from itching and swelling. However, this would not provide the relief you need. One home remedy suggested by my mother is using a lemon balm for mosquito bites. Turns out, the herb not only provides relief, but also works as a natural mosquito repellent.

What is lemon balm?

Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) is a herb from the mint family. It has a mild lemon scent and is widely used for its calming and medicinal properties. “Its known for its soothing qualities, whether brewed into tea, used in skincare, or applied as an essential oil,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

It may help soothe skin irritation, redness, and minor wounds. “It is especially beneficial for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin because it calms irritation while promoting faster healing,” says the expert. The herb is often found in creams, balms, and homemade skincare remedies.

Lemon balm for mosquito bite: Does it help?

It can work as a home remedy for getting relief from mosquito bites. The extracts and essential oil of lemon balm have antimicrobial, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and antiviral properties, as per a 2023 research published in the Nutrition And Metabolic Insights journal.

The plant contains active compounds like rosmarinic acid and flavonoids, which provide its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. “Due to these properties, lemon balm is highly effective in soothing mosquito bites. Applying it topically helps reduce redness, swelling, and itching,” says Dr Malhotra. The herb’s natural compounds, including tannins and rosmarinic acid, calm the skin while promoting healing.

This herb is also commonly used to keep insects at bay, thanks to its mild yet effective natural repellent properties. A 2002 study published in the Iranian Journal of Public Health showed that lemon balm oil can provide 60 percent protection against mosquitoes. Also, during a 2018 research published in the journal PeerJ , participants admitted to using lemon balm as a natural repellent spray to protect themselves from mosquitoes. It serves as both a treatment and a preventive solution for mosquito bites, making it a go-to herb for natural first aid.

How to use lemon balm for mosquito bite relief?

To relieve itching and swelling caused by mosquito bites, lemon balm can be used in the following ways:

Crushed leaves : Rub freshly crushed leaves of the herb directly onto the bite for immediate relief.

: Rub freshly crushed leaves of the herb directly onto the bite for immediate relief. Tea compress : Brew lemon balm tea, cool it, and apply it with a cotton pad to the affected area.

: Brew lemon balm tea, cool it, and apply it with a cotton pad to the affected area. Essential oil: Mix a few drops of lemon balm essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or almond oil and dab it on the bite. “While using essential oils, including lemon balm, always dilute them to prevent irritation, especially on sensitive skin,” says Dr Malhotra.

Regular usage of lemon balm for mosquito bites helps speed up healing and reduces the urge to scratch, minimising the risk of infection.

Lemon balm for mosquito bites: Use it as a repellent

“Lemon balm can be used as a natural mosquito repellent by harnessing its citronellal content, which deters the flying insects,” says the expert.

Crushed leaves : Rub fresh leaves on your exposed skin for a protective barrier.

: Rub fresh leaves on your exposed skin for a protective barrier. Spray : Prepare a repellent spray by infusing lemon balm leaves in witch hazel or vinegar.

: Prepare a repellent spray by infusing lemon balm leaves in witch hazel or vinegar. Essential oil blend: Mix lemon balm essential oil with other repellents like eucalyptus or citronella oil and dilute with water for a DIY spray. Shake it well before using it to provide protection against mosquitoes.

“Natural repellents like lemon balm are safer alternatives to synthetic sprays, especially for children and those with allergies. It is also an eco-friendly and effective way to keep mosquitoes at bay,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using lemon balm for mosquito bites?

Skin irritation : Undiluted lemon balm essential oil may irritate sensitive skin.

: Undiluted lemon balm essential oil may irritate sensitive skin. Allergic reactions : It is rare but possible, especially for those allergic to plants belonging to the mint family.

: It is rare but possible, especially for those allergic to plants belonging to the mint family. Photosensitivity: Excessive use of this herb or its products can increase sensitivity to sunlight.

Always perform a patch test before using any herbal remedy, including lemon balm for mosquito bite relief, to ensure your skin does not react negatively. “Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a doctor before using this home remedy to get relief from mosquito bites,” says the expert.

There are over-the-counter options like oral antihistamines and anti-itch creams and lotions to get relief from mosquito bite irritation. You can also use lemon balm for mosquito bite relief, and to protect against the insects by opting for sprays with this ingredient. Also, make sure to wear protective clothes. Since mosquitoes are attracted to water, get rid of stagnant water to prevent dengue. If you have flower pots with water or temporary standing water around your house from rain, ensure to remove it.