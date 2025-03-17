Jeera water benefits: My mom’s go-to remedy for glowing skin

If you want glowing skin, give jeera water a try! From reducing the signs of ageing to acne, know the benefits of jeera water benefits for skin.

While applying face packs and scrubs might be one way of giving you glowing skin, your diet is an integral part of any beauty routine. There are many everyday ingredients that may work wonders for your skin, one such home remedy for glowing skin being jeera water or cumin seed water. This drink has been used for generations, and even my mom swears by it. There are many jeera water benefits when it comes to skin care. From combating acne to promoting hydration, jeera water’s versatility makes it a valuable addition to any beauty routine. What’s more? There are many different variations of this drink that you can try.

4 important jeera water benefits for skin

Here are some jeera water benefits for skin that will give you a natural glow.

1. Keeps acne at bay

Among the many jeera water benefits for skin, its ability to reduce acne stands out due to the antimicrobial properties found within cumin seeds, states this study published in the Iranian Endodontic Journal. These properties actively combat the proliferation of bacteria, a key factor in the development of acne lesions. By inhibiting the growth of these acne-causing microbes, jeera water can contribute to a decrease in breakouts. Plus, the drink’s anti-inflammatory effects work to soothe irritated skin, reducing the redness and swelling associated with acne.

2. Reduces premature ageing

When it comes to skincare, there are many jeera water benefits that you can take advantage of. One such use is the ability of this drink to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Cumin seeds contain a high concentration of antioxidants, which function as a natural protection against free radical damage, as per a study published in the journal Biomolecules. These unstable substances hasten skin ageing by breaking down collagen and elastin, resulting in wrinkles and a loss of smoothness. By neutralising these free radicals, the antioxidants in jeera water help protect the integrity of skin cells, providing a smoother, firmer texture. This preventive action helps to retain the skin’s young shine and luminosity, reducing the appearance of premature ageing.

3. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

There are many jeera water benefits for the skin, including a significant relief to irritated skin, directly addressing the visible redness that often accompanies skin conditions like acne due to its anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published by Hindawi. Inflammation, a natural body response, can become an issue when it is ongoing or overwhelming, causing discomfort and visible blemishes. Jeera’s anti-inflammatory properties help to soothe this response, lowering swelling and redness associated with acne flare-ups. This calming effect contributes to a more balanced and even skin tone, resulting in a calmer, less reactive look.

4. Gives glowing skin

Jeera water promotes glowing skin through a combination of internal and external benefits. “It acts as a natural detoxifier, flushing out impurities that can dull the complexion. Rich in antioxidants, it combats free radicals that contribute to premature ageing, preserving skin’s youthful radiance,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritated skin, reducing redness and promoting an even tone. By improving hydration and overall internal health, jeera water fosters a naturally luminous and healthy glow from within.

Jeera water benefits for skin: How to make it?

There are many jeera water benefits when it comes to skincare. Here are some ways to include this drink in your beauty routine:

1. Classic soaked jeera water

Soak 1-2 teaspoons of cumin seeds in a glass of water overnight.

In the morning, strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach.

This method allows for a gentle infusion of the seeds’ properties.

2. Boiled jeera water

Boil 1-2 teaspoons of cumin seeds in a cup of water for 5-10 minutes.

Strain the water and let it cool slightly before drinking.

This method provides a more potent and quicker infusion.

3. Jeera and lemon water

Prepare either soaked or boiled jeera water.

Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to the strained water before drinking.

Lemon adds vitamin C, enhancing the detoxifying and skin-brightening effects.

4. Jeera and ginger water

Add a small piece of grated ginger to the boiling water along with the cumin seeds.

Strain and drink.

Ginger adds additional anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Jeera, honey, and lime water

Prepare basic jeera water.

Let it cool to a warm temperature, and then add a teaspoon of honey and a squeeze of lime.

Honey adds additional antioxidants and lime enhances the vitamin C content.

6. Roasted jeera water

Lightly roast the cumin seeds in a dry pan before boiling them.

This gives the water a deeper, nuttier flavour.

Then boil the roasted seeds in water, and strain before drinking.

Side effects of consuming jeera water

While jeera water offers numerous potential benefits, it’s important to be aware of possible side effects, especially concerning skin and overall health.

Some people may be allergic to cumin. This can manifest as skin rashes, itching, swelling, or even difficulty breathing.

Excessive consumption of jeera water can lead to digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas, or diarrhea.

It’s crucial to consume jeera water in moderation and to listen to your body’s signals. If you experience any adverse effects, stop consumption and consult a healthcare professional.

Related FAQs Is jeera water good for all skin types? Generally, yes. However, those with very sensitive skin or allergies should start with a small amount and monitor for any reactions. When is the best time to drink jeera water for skin benefits? Many prefer to drink it on an empty stomach in the morning for optimal absorption.