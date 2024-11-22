Nourish your skin naturally this winter with cow ghee

Is winter making your skin suffer? Include cow ghee in your beauty routine to nourish and hydrate your skin.

From dryness and flakiness to dullness and irritation, winter often brings along a host of skin woes. While we normally rely on external solutions like moisturisers and creams, there is a natural, age-old medicine in my mom’s kitty that has always nourished my skin from within: cow ghee. She believes that this golden elixir, known for its medicinal qualities in Ayurveda, provides many benefits for your skin during the colder months of the year. It contains a lot of vital fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, all of which help to keep your skin healthy. It also hydrates, moisturises, and protects the skin from environmental damage. By incorporating this ghee into for beauty regimen, you can combat dryness, improve skin elasticity, and achieve a radiant glow.

What is cow ghee?

It is a type of clarified butter that is commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is made by simmering butter over low heat until the milk solids separate and settle to the bottom. The clear, golden liquid that remains is then strained and cooled, resulting in pure cow ghee. Ghee is a staple in Ayurvedic medicine and is believed to have numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, stronger immunity, and healthier skin and hair, as found in a study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. It is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats, making it a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

Cow ghee: How does it support skin health in winter?

Ghee, a traditional Indian clarified butter, emerges as a potent ally for skin health, particularly during the harsh winter months. “Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, recognises the dominance of Vata dosha during this season, a principle associated with dryness, roughness, and a loss of skin vitality,” says Ayurvedic expert Monica B Sood. Its unique properties such as being rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins, counterbalance these effects by deeply nourishing and moisturising the skin from within.

It also possesses antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, making it beneficial for treating skin-associated problems, as found in a study published in the journal Cureus. By consuming it, we not only replenish the skin’s moisture barrier but also bolster our body’s vital life force or Ojas. The term ojas in Ayurveda refers euphemistically to the essence of vitality and immunity. This vital energy radiates through the skin, imparting a natural glow.

Additionally, its ability to fortify Agni, the digestive fire, ensures optimal nutrient absorption, further contributing to overall well-being. Incorporating ghee into your daily routine is a simple yet profound way to align with the rhythms of nature and nurture your appearance. By nourishing your body from within, you can combat the drying effects of winter and emerge with a radiant, healthy complexion.

How to use cow ghee to get healthy skin?

Here are some easy and effective ways to get glowing and radiant skin.

1. Ghee and turmeric face mask for radiant skin

Mix one teaspoon of pure cow ghee with a pinch of turmeric.

Apply evenly all over the face.

Allow it to stay there for 15-20 minutes.

Now, remove it using lukewarm water.

This mask helps give a glow to the skin and reduces dullness and uneven tones.

2. Ghee and honey moisturiser for dry skin

Mix half a teaspoon of ghee with one-half teaspoon of raw honey.

Gently apply it on the face.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Use this mixture as a natural moisturiser for dry patches or throughout the face. It will hydrate and cause soft, plump skin.

3. Ghee and aloe vera gel for soothing irritated skin

Mix equal proportions of cow ghee and fresh aloe vera gel.

Gently, apply the mask to your face.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

This soothing mask may help to reduce redness and irritation while healing sun-exposed skin or sensitive patches.

4. Ghee lip balm for chapped lips

Simply apply small amounts of raw ghee directly on your lips before bedtime.

It heals the cracks overnight and keeps your lips soft and supple.

5. Ghee and sandalwood pack for anti-ageing

Use one teaspoon of ghee, a pinch of sandalwood powder, and a few drops of rosewater.

Apply this pack to your face and neck for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with warm water.

This pack revitalises the skin, reducing fine wrinkles and restoring a youthful radiance.

Side effects of cow ghee for skin

While it offers numerous benefits for skin health, it’s important to be aware of some potential side effects:

Ghee is high in saturated fat , which can clog pores and lead to breakouts for people with acne-prone skin.

, which can clog pores and lead to breakouts for people with acne-prone skin. Ghee’s rich, oily nature may further exacerbate oily skin conditions and contribute to acne.

and contribute to acne. Some people may be allergic to milk proteins present in ghee, leading to skin irritation, redness, or itching.

present in ghee, leading to skin irritation, redness, or itching. Ghee can provide a conducive environment for bacterial growth, especially if not stored properly or used excessively. This can lead to skin infections.

Things to keep in mind while using ghee for skin

Here is what you should remember:

Before applying ghee to a large area of skin, it’s advisable to perform a patch test on a small area to check for any adverse reactions.

on a small area to check for any adverse reactions. While ghee offers benefits, moderation is key. Excessive use can lead to unwanted side effects.

is key. Excessive use can lead to unwanted side effects. Consider your skin type before incorporating ghee into your skincare routine. It may not be suitable for all kinds of skin.

If you have concerns about using ghee on your skin, it’s best to consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it ok to use cow ghee on the skin every day?

Yes, it is generally okay to use cow ghee on your skin daily, especially during dry winter months. It can provide deep hydration, soothe irritation, and improve skin texture. However, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, it’s best to use it sparingly or consult a dermatologist.

2. Does cow ghee remove winter sun tan?

While cow ghee can help to moisturise and nourish the skin, it’s not a direct treatment for sun tan. However, its hydrating properties can help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of sun-damaged skin over time. For more effective tan removal, consider using natural exfoliants like sugar or coffee scrubs for better results.