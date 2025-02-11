Feeling bloated? Try bhujangasana for better digestion, says my mom

Tired of reaching out for the bottle of antacid for digestive problems? Besides a good diet, the right exercise can help you prevent the feeling of being bloated. However, I am not someone who likes to sweat it out at the gym, and, when I faced a similar problem recently, my mom suggested yoga. One yoga pose in particular – bhujangasana or the cobra pose, comes with many gut health benefits. The pose involves a gentle backbend that stretches the abdominal organs, stimulating them and improving their overall function. Such stimulation can help alleviate issues like constipation and indigestion. Additionally, the cobra pose helps strengthen the core muscles, which are essential for supporting the digestive system. Check out the various benefits of bhujangasana for digestion and how to do it.
Bhujangasana, also known as the cobra pose, is a yoga posture that resembles a cobra with its hood raised. “You start by lying on your stomach with your legs extended and palms flat on the floor under your shoulders. As you inhale, you press into your hands and slowly lift your chest off the floor, arching your back,” says yoga expert Saurabh Bothra. There are many benefits of doing the bhujangasana for digestion as well as over all development.
Bhujangasana, or the cobra pose, offers a wealth of benefits for your digestive system. Here’s how it works:
It is beneficial to do bhujangasana for digestion, as it helps in the stimulation of abdominal organs, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research. This gentle backbend stretches and compresses the abdominal region, directly impacting vital digestive organs like the stomach, liver, and intestines. This action increases blood flow to these areas, essentially providing a gentle massage that can significantly improve their functioning and contribute to better overall digestion.
It is a good idea to do bhujangasana for digestion as well as to relieve constipation. The stretching of the abdomen and stimulation of the intestines during bhujangasana can help alleviate constipation by encouraging bowel movements and promoting regularity, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Ayurveda and Pharma Research. This movement helps to get things moving and contributes to a more balanced and healthy digestive process.
Be it bloating or feeling overly full, there are many benefits of doing Bhujangasana for digestion. It helps to improve the overall functionality of the digestive system. This pose helps to ease the discomfort often experienced after meals, promoting a smoother digestive process, as found in a study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. It stretches and stimulates the abdominal organs, and leads to improved digestion. This also means better nutrient absorption, ensuring your body gets the most from your food. This, in turn, contributes to overall gut health and well-being.
It is helpful to do Bhujangasana for digestion as it strengthens the core muscles, which are essential for a healthy digestive system, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Yoga. These strong core muscles play a vital role in supporting the abdominal organs, contributing to their optimal function. A strong core also helps maintain proper posture and alignment, which can further aid in digestion by preventing compression of the digestive tract. Improved posture allows for better expansion and contraction of the abdominal area during breathing, facilitating healthy digestive processes. This support from a strengthened core can alleviate pressure on the digestive organs and promote efficient movement of food through the system.
You will be amazed to know that bhujangasana is not only beneficial for digestion but is also linked to stress reduction, which plays a significant role in digestive health. “Stress can significantly impact digestion, often leading to issues like indigestion and irritable bowel syndrome,” says the expert. Cobra pose is known for its calming effect on both the mind and body, helping to reduce overall stress levels. By promoting relaxation, cobra pose indirectly improves digestion by creating a more conducive environment for optimal digestive function. When the body is less stressed, the digestive system can operate more efficiently. This relaxed state allows for better absorption of nutrients and smoother movement of food through the digestive tract.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to follow the cobra pose or bhujangasana for digestion benefits.
Note: While it is a good idea to do Bhujangasana for digestion, if you have any back injuries or other health concerns, consult with a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional before attempting this pose. They can offer modifications to suit your needs.
It's generally recommended to practice bhujangasana 2-3 times a week for optimal benefits. However, listen to your body and adjust the frequency as needed. Consistency is key.
You can practice bhujangasana anytime, but it's often recommended to do it in the morning or evening on an empty or light stomach. Avoid practicing it immediately after a heavy meal.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Mom Says
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.