Can ajwain stop hair fall? 4 benefits of using it in your haircare regime

From preventing hair loss to making your tresses stronger, including ajwain is a must in your haircare routine. Check out more ajwain benefits for your hair.

Are you tired of continuous hair fall despite trying different shampoos and conditioners? I was too, which is when my mom suggested I look for a natural cure. She recommended adding ajwain to my haircare routine and I can safely say there was not looking back after that. There are many ajwain benefits when it comes to your hair. These tiny seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are essential for healthy hair growth. Using ajwain may help strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair loss, and help you get rid of dandruff. If you are curious about how to include this nutritious ingredient in your haircare regimen, check out the suggestions below.

What is ajwain?

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is a popular spice in Indian homes. It is famous for its unique scent and flavour, and it is commonly used in Indian cuisine. However, ajwain is more than just a culinary spice. There are a lot of ajwain benefits for hair thanks to its therapeutic qualities that stimulate hair growth, as found in a study published in the Journal of Natural Remedies. The spice contains a variety of nutrients, including vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which may strengthen hair follicles and reduce hair loss.

5 ajwain benefits for hair

Here are some ajwain benefits for hair including giving your locks a natural shine and reducing hair fall.

1. Promotes hair growth

Among the many ajwain benefits for hair, their ability to promote hair growth stands out. These seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are all essential for nourishing the scalp and hair follicles, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Technology. These nutrients work together to strengthen the hair at its roots, preventing breakage and hair loss. Ajwain strengthens the follicles, providing a solid base on which new hair grow. Plus, its antioxidants protect the hair from free radical damage, promoting overall hair health and vitality.

2. Reduces dandruff

One of the best ajwain benefits for your hair is that it can help to reduce dandruff. This is due to its potent antifungal and antibacterial properties, as found in a study published in the Journal of Natural Remedies. Dandruff often arises from fungal or bacterial imbalances on the scalp, and ajwain’s antimicrobial action targets these root causes. By inhibiting the growth of these microorganisms, ajwain helps to soothe an irritated scalp and reduce the flakiness associated with dandruff. Its cleansing properties also help to remove dead skin cells and buildup, further contributing to a cleaner, healthier scalp environment. Regular application of ajwain can effectively control dandruff and prevent its recurrence.

3. Prevents hair loss

Two of the biggest ajwain benefits are its ability to make your hair stronger, and also prevent breakage. “Due to its capacity to strengthen hair follicles, it is effective in preventing hair loss. Strong follicles offer a stable anchor for hair strands, making them less likely to break and shed,” says ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Ajwain strengthens the hair from the roots by feeding the scalp and follicles with critical nutrients, decreasing hair loss. This strengthening effect not only reduces hair loss, but also encourages the development of stronger, more robust hair. A healthy scalp promotes hair growth and retention.

4. Gives shines to hair

One of the most interesting ajwain benefits is that it can add shine and lustre to your locks. “By nourishing the scalp and hair follicles, ajwain promotes overall hair health, which naturally translates to improved shine,” points out the expert. A healthy scalp promotes healthy hair development, and healthy hair reflects light more efficiently, resulting in a natural shine. Ajwain’s cleaning powers aid to eliminate buildup and pollutants from the hair and scalp, revealing the hair’s natural shine. It can also assist to smooth the hair cuticle, which is the outermost layer of the hair shaft, improving light reflection and gloss.

How to use ajwain for hair?

There are many ajwain benefits when it comes to the health of your hair. Here are some ways to include it in your beauty routine:

1. Ajwain-infused hair oil

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ajwain seeds

1 cup carrier oil (coconut, olive, or sesame).

Instructions:

Gently heat the carrier oil in a pan.

Add ajwain seeds and let them infuse in the warm oil for about 10-15 minutes (avoid burning).

Remove from heat and let it cool completely.

Strain the oil and store it in a bottle.

Massage this oil into your scalp and hair, leave it for at least an hour or overnight, and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

2. Ajwain hair mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ajwain powder (grind ajwain seeds)

1/2 cup of yoghurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients into a smooth paste.

Apply it to your scalp and hair, focusing on the scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.

3. Ajwain and fenugreek hair pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ajwain seeds

2 tablespoons fenugreek seeds

Water (as needed).

Instructions:

Soak both ajwain and fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

The next morning, grind them into a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for about 45 minutes, then rinse it off with a gentle shampoo.

4. Ajwain rinse

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ajwain seeds

2 cups of water.

Instructions:

Boil ajwain seeds in water for about 10 minutes.

Let it cool completely and strain the liquid.

After shampooing and conditioning your hair, use this ajwain-infused water as a final rinse.

Do not rinse it out.

5. Ajwain and amla hair mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ajwain powder

2 tablespoons amla powder

Water (as needed).

Instructions:

Mix ajwain and amla powder with enough water to form a smooth paste.

Apply it to your scalp and hair, focusing on the roots.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo.

Important Note: Before trying any of these DIY remedies, it’s recommended to do a patch test to check for any allergic reactions. Also, remember that results may vary, and consistency is key for seeing noticeable improvements. If you have any serious scalp conditions, consult a dermatologist before using these remedies.

Related FAQs Is ajwain safe for all hair types? Generally, ajwain is safe for most hair types. However, it's always recommended to do a patch test before applying it to your entire scalp, especially if you have sensitive skin. How often should I use ajwain for my hair? There's no one-size-fits-all answer. Start with using it once or twice a week and adjust based on how your hair responds. Listen to your scalp – if you experience any irritation, reduce the frequency.