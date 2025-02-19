Can ajwain stop hair fall? 4 benefits of using it in your haircare regime

Are you tired of continuous hair fall despite trying different shampoos and conditioners? I was too, which is when my mom suggested I look for a natural cure. She recommended adding ajwain to my haircare routine and I can safely say there was not looking back after that. There are many ajwain benefits when it comes to your hair. These tiny seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are essential for healthy hair growth. Using ajwain may help strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair loss, and help you get rid of dandruff. If you are curious about how to include this nutritious ingredient in your haircare regimen, check out the suggestions below.
Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is a popular spice in Indian homes. It is famous for its unique scent and flavour, and it is commonly used in Indian cuisine. However, ajwain is more than just a culinary spice. There are a lot of ajwain benefits for hair thanks to its therapeutic qualities that stimulate hair growth, as found in a study published in the Journal of Natural Remedies. The spice contains a variety of nutrients, including vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which may strengthen hair follicles and reduce hair loss.
Here are some ajwain benefits for hair including giving your locks a natural shine and reducing hair fall.
Among the many ajwain benefits for hair, their ability to promote hair growth stands out. These seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are all essential for nourishing the scalp and hair follicles, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Technology. These nutrients work together to strengthen the hair at its roots, preventing breakage and hair loss. Ajwain strengthens the follicles, providing a solid base on which new hair grow. Plus, its antioxidants protect the hair from free radical damage, promoting overall hair health and vitality.
One of the best ajwain benefits for your hair is that it can help to reduce dandruff. This is due to its potent antifungal and antibacterial properties, as found in a study published in the Journal of Natural Remedies. Dandruff often arises from fungal or bacterial imbalances on the scalp, and ajwain’s antimicrobial action targets these root causes. By inhibiting the growth of these microorganisms, ajwain helps to soothe an irritated scalp and reduce the flakiness associated with dandruff. Its cleansing properties also help to remove dead skin cells and buildup, further contributing to a cleaner, healthier scalp environment. Regular application of ajwain can effectively control dandruff and prevent its recurrence.
Two of the biggest ajwain benefits are its ability to make your hair stronger, and also prevent breakage. “Due to its capacity to strengthen hair follicles, it is effective in preventing hair loss. Strong follicles offer a stable anchor for hair strands, making them less likely to break and shed,” says ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Ajwain strengthens the hair from the roots by feeding the scalp and follicles with critical nutrients, decreasing hair loss. This strengthening effect not only reduces hair loss, but also encourages the development of stronger, more robust hair. A healthy scalp promotes hair growth and retention.
One of the most interesting ajwain benefits is that it can add shine and lustre to your locks. “By nourishing the scalp and hair follicles, ajwain promotes overall hair health, which naturally translates to improved shine,” points out the expert. A healthy scalp promotes healthy hair development, and healthy hair reflects light more efficiently, resulting in a natural shine. Ajwain’s cleaning powers aid to eliminate buildup and pollutants from the hair and scalp, revealing the hair’s natural shine. It can also assist to smooth the hair cuticle, which is the outermost layer of the hair shaft, improving light reflection and gloss.
There are many ajwain benefits when it comes to the health of your hair. Here are some ways to include it in your beauty routine:
Important Note: Before trying any of these DIY remedies, it’s recommended to do a patch test to check for any allergic reactions. Also, remember that results may vary, and consistency is key for seeing noticeable improvements. If you have any serious scalp conditions, consult a dermatologist before using these remedies.
Generally, ajwain is safe for most hair types. However, it's always recommended to do a patch test before applying it to your entire scalp, especially if you have sensitive skin.
There's no one-size-fits-all answer. Start with using it once or twice a week and adjust based on how your hair responds. Listen to your scalp – if you experience any irritation, reduce the frequency.
