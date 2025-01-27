My mom recommends eating beetroot to cure indigestion

Beetroot can be nutritious addition to your diet. Check out how this vegetable can help you digest food better and keep your gut healthy.

Incorporating a bowl of healthy root vegetables into your diet regularly can significantly improve your digestion, stabilise your energy levels, and boost your immune system. One particularly noteworthy root vegetable is beetroot, also known as chukandar in India. In fact, my mom swears by so many beetroot benefits when it comes to enhancing immunity and digestion. If you are dealing with digestive issues, consuming a bowl of beetroot could be just what you need. Packed with fibre, this root veggie promotes regular bowel movements, keeping constipation at bay. Its high water content softens stools, making them easier to pass. By including beetroot in your meals, you can enhance your digestion, improve gut health, and potentially ward off digestive diseases.

Is beetroot healthy?

Yes, there are many beetroot benefits when it comes to our health and well being. Beetroot, commonly known as beet, is the edible taproot of the plant Beta vulgaris. It is a nutrient-rich vegetable, known for its vibrant red or purple colour, sweet-earthy flavour, and versatility in cooking, as found in a study published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition. Beetroots are consumed worldwide in various forms, such as raw, roasted, boiled, pickled, or juiced.

Nutritional highlights of beetroot

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a hundred grams of beetroot consists of:

Protein: 1.61 grams

Fibre: 2.8 grams

Carbohydrate: 9.56 grams

Total sugars: 6.67 grams

Calcium: 16 milligrams

5 beetroot benefits for digestion

There are many beetroot benefits when is comes to your health and well being. Here are some ways the vegetable can help aid digestion.

1. High in fibre content

One of the biggest beetroot benefits is its high fibre content. This helps digestion in several ways. It is a good source of dietary fibre and contributes considerably to a healthy digestive tract, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism. Fibre adds weight to stool, allowing it to flow more smoothly through the digestive tract and prevent constipation. This increased fibre consumption also encourages regular bowel motions, which reduces the likelihood of irregularity.

Beyond fibre, beetroot’s high water content assists digestion by softening stools and making them easier to pass. These combined benefits lead to a healthier and more efficient digestive tract.

2. Acts as a prebiotic

Beetroot benefits go beyond preventing constipation. Beet fibre serves as a prebiotic, nourishing important gut bacteria, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry. This fosters a healthy gut flora, which is necessary for proper digestion and nutritional absorption. A balanced microbiome also helps to improve immunity and reduce inflammation in the stomach. Beetroot promotes overall digestive health by nurturing healthy microorganisms.

3. Stimulates digestive enzymes

One of the most prominent beetroot benefits when it comes to digestion is it’s ability to support healthy stomach acid production. It contains betaine, a compound that aids in the production of stomach acid (HCl). “This increased stomach acid helps break down food more efficiently, optimising the digestion of proteins and fats,” says nutritionist Hariprya.N. Ensuring adequate stomach acid production can help prevent indigestion and bloating often caused by insufficient stomach acid.

4. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Beetroot promotes digestion thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. The vegetable contains high levels of betalains, which are potent antioxidants with anti-inflammatory qualities, as found in a study published in the journal Human Nutrition and Metabolism. These betalains aid to minimise irritation and inflammation in the digestive tract. This can be especially useful for treating conditions like gastritis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) because it soothes the digestive system and relieves discomfort.

5. Improves blood flow to digestive organs

Consumption of beetroot leads to an increase in blood flow to the digestive organs. One of the most effective beetroot benefits is the natural nitrates it has. These convert to nitric oxide in the body, which is a potent vasodilator that relaxes blood vessels. “This enhanced blood circulation ensures that the digestive organs have an appropriate amount of oxygen and nutrients, which improves their function and overall digestive efficiency,” says the expert. However, more research is needed to prove the claim.

How to consume beetroot?

Stronger immunity and improved digestion are some of the most important beetroot benefits. Here is how you can include this in your diet.

1. Beetroot juice: Juice fresh beetroot or use a store-bought variety. You can mix it with other vegetables like carrots or apples for added flavour. It is easily absorbed by the body and delivers a concentrated dose of nutrients.

2. Roasted beets: Roast beets in the oven until tender. They can be enjoyed as a side dish, added to salads, or even pureed into a soup. Roasting enhances their sweetness and makes them easier to digest.

3. Beetroot salad: Combine cooked or raw beets with other vegetables like spinach, arugula, and feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for a refreshing and nutritious salad. Provides a good source of fibre and other essential nutrients.

Side effects of consuming beetroot

While there are many beetroot benefits, knowing the side effects is crucial for safe consumption.

In some people, beetroot, especially in large amounts or raw form, can cause digestive issues like gas, bloating, or diarrhea.

Beetroot contains oxalates, which can contribute to kidney stone formation in susceptible people.

Beetroot juice can lower blood pressure. This is generally beneficial, but it might be a concern for people with low blood pressure.

Note: If you have any underlying health conditions, consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes. By incorporating these methods into your diet, you can enjoy many beetroot benefits while adding a vibrant touch to your meals.

Related FAQs Is it safe to consume beetroot every day? While beetroot offers numerous health benefits, it's generally recommended to consume it in moderation. Daily consumption in large amounts might lead to low blood pressure or interfere with certain medications. When is the best time to consume beetroot for digestion? Consuming beetroot juice on an empty stomach in the morning can kickstart digestion for the day. Alternatively, enjoying roasted or raw beetroot as part of a balanced lunch or dinner can also support digestive health.