Bananas may be an effective remedy for anxiety, says my mom

Eating bananas for anxiety is a highly effective way to regulate your mood. Explore how the fruit can help improve your mental well-being.

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits, not only because they taste great but also because they offer amazing benefits for your health. From lowering your blood pressure to alleviating menstrual cramps, they have been found to offer exceptional wellness advantages. However, did you know this superfood, a staple in breakfast bowls and afternoon snacks, could be a secret weapon against stress? Eating bananas for anxiety could be helpful as they are a great remedy to regulate your mood and keep stress at bay, says my mom. Packed with essential nutrients, the fruit has a blend of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that make it a natural mood booster.

What are bananas?

Bananas belong to the Musa genus. They are famous tropical fruits, known for their sweet flavour and versatility. Bananas vary in size and colour, ranging from green to yellow when ripe. They are rich in potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and fibre. Bananas can be eaten fresh, cooked, or made into smoothies and baked goods. Plus, they have very effective pharmacological activities like anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-diabetic, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Food Properties. They are a simple and nutritious snack that can be included in a healthy diet. Besides this, eating bananas for anxiety is also a remedy that has gained popularity.

Bananas for anxiety: Are they effective in regulating mood?

Eating bananas for anxiety is an excellent natural remedy for regulating mood and reducing stress. They contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, and compounds that help support brain function, balance neurotransmitters, and promote relaxation. Here is how bananas can help keep you calm and happy:

1. Rich in vitamin B6

Eating bananas for anxiety can be beneficial as they are a good source of vitamin B6, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Bioscience. This plays a critical role in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid). Serotonin, often referred to as the “feel-good” hormone, helps promote feelings of happiness and calm, while dopamine plays a role in motivation and pleasure. GABA helps reduce the brain’s activity, contributing to a calming effect. A deficiency in B6 can contribute to symptoms of anxiety and mood disorders.

2. Contains magnesium

Magnesium, a key mineral, is essential for many body activities, including muscle and nerve function, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. It is particularly popular for its ability to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. The presence of this mineral in the fruit is what makes eating bananas for anxiety an excellent choice. Bananas, a popular and widely available fruit, contain a considerable quantity of magnesium. This mineral has been related to a decrease in the synthesis of stress hormones such as cortisol, which are commonly raised during times of stress and worry. Magnesium helps relax muscles, calms the nervous system, and, as a result, lowers the signs of anxiety. Plus, magnesium helps to improve sleep quality by regulating sleep cycles and encouraging restful sleep.

3. Natural source of tryptophan

Bananas are a natural source of tryptophan, an essential amino acid that plays a pivotal role in mood regulation. This makes eating bananas for anxiety the perfect way to de-stress. “The human body utilises tryptophan to synthesize serotonin, a neurotransmitter often referred to as the happiness hormone,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. Serotonin is instrumental in elevating mood and alleviating anxiety. The increased availability of tryptophan from banana consumption enhances the body’s capacity to produce serotonin. This natural boost in serotonin levels contributes to mood stabilisation and a reduction in feelings of worry. So, next time if you feel stressed, get a banana for anxiety release.

4. Boosts blood sugar stability

The natural sugars present in bananas, coupled with their fibre content, contribute to the stabilisation of blood sugar levels. “Fluctuations in glucose levels can often lead to irritability, anxiety, and mood swings,” says the expert. However, this fruit offers a steady release of energy, preventing the sharp dips in blood sugar levels that can trigger stress or anxiety. This steady energy supply helps maintain a stable mood and reduces the likelihood of experiencing negative emotional responses. Thus, including bananas for anxiety is effective.

5. Promotes healthy gut

The complex relationship between gut health and mental well-being is becoming more widely recognised. A healthy gut microbiome rich in healthy bacteria is essential for mood control. Bananas are high in prebiotic fibre, which helps these good gut bacteria grow and diversify. “This healthy gut flora, in turn, promotes the gut-brain axis, a system of mutual communication that connects the gastrointestinal tract to the central neurological system,” explains the expert. A well-balanced gut microbiome can help decrease feelings of anxiety and sadness, hence improving emotional health.

Bananas for anxiety: How to include it in your diet?

Here are some easy ways to incorporate bananas for anxiety, as recommended by the expert.

1. Banana smoothie

Blend a banana with a cup of almond milk, a tablespoon of peanut butter (rich in healthy fats and magnesium), and a dash of cinnamon. The magnesium and potassium in the banana, combined with the healthy fats from the peanut butter, can help promote relaxation and regulate blood sugar levels, which is essential for managing mood and anxiety.

2. Banana and almonds snack

Pair a banana with a handful of almonds. Almonds are rich in magnesium, which is known to help with anxiety and stress management. This combination of potassium-rich fruit and magnesium-packed almonds provides a steady source of energy and helps reduce anxiety.

3. Banana and Greek yoghurt bowl

Combine sliced bananas with Greek yoghurt and top it with some chia seeds. The probiotics in yoghurt support gut health, which is linked to improved mood regulation. The tryptophan in bananas helps boost serotonin levels, promoting feelings of well-being.

4. Banana oatmeal

Add sliced bananas to your morning oatmeal. Oats are rich in fibre and can help stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing mood swings, while the banana adds magnesium and potassium, which help in reducing stress and anxiety. This is an excellent breakfast for a calm and steady day.

5. Banana tea

Make banana peel tea by boiling a banana peel in water for about 10 minutes. Banana peels are high in magnesium and potassium, which can help relax muscles and calm the nervous system. This soothing tea can help alleviate anxiety and promote better sleep.

6. Frozen banana bites

Freeze banana slices and dip them in dark chocolate (choose chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa). Dark chocolate contains magnesium, which helps alleviate stress, and the frozen banana provides a refreshing treat. This is a delicious and anxiety-reducing snack.

7. Banana and avocado toast

Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top with banana slices. Avocado provides healthy fats that help stabilise mood, while bananas add a serotonin-boosting effect. This combo is both nutritious and mood-boosting, making it a great snack or light meal to regulate anxiety.

By including bananas in these different ways, you can take advantage of their mood-regulating and anxiety-reducing properties throughout the day.

Side effects of bananas

While eating bananas for anxiety can be a healthy way to be stress-free, there are some potential side effects to be aware of especially if consumed in excess:

1. High in sugar and calories

They contain natural sugars, primarily fructose, and are relatively high in calories compared to some other fruits. Eating too many bananas, especially if you are watching your calorie intake, may contribute to weight gain or spikes in blood sugar, particularly for people with diabetes.

2. Digestive issues

They are rich in fibre, which can help promote healthy digestion. However, for some individuals, particularly those who are not used to a high-fibre diet, excessive consumption can cause bloating, gas, or stomach discomfort. Overripe bananas, which contain higher amounts of soluble fibre, can also lead to digestive issues in some people.

3. Risk of high potassium levels

They are a good source of potassium, a mineral that helps regulate heart function and muscle contractions. However, consuming too many bananas, especially if you have kidney issues or conditions that affect potassium balance, can lead to hyperkalemia (excess potassium in the blood). This can cause symptoms like irregular heartbeat or muscle weakness.

4. Potential migraine trigger

Some people may find that this fruit triggers migraines, possibly due to the presence of tyramine, a naturally occurring compound found in the fruit. Individuals who are sensitive to tyramine should monitor their intake of bananas.

In general, consuming bananas for anxiety can be a healthy and nutritious way to reduce stress. But like any food, excessive consumption may lead to undesirable side effects for some people.

Takeaway!

Bananas, a popular and readily accessible fruit, have a surprising number of mental health perks. They are high in key nutrients such as vitamin B6, magnesium, and tryptophan, which help regulate mood and reduce anxiety. Eating bananas can help you feel calmer and more balanced.